Puppy in California rescued after its head got stuck inside a tire

A puppy who found herself stuck inside a spare tire in California was rescued after a team of firefighters cut through it. The animal services were lauded after pictures and videos chronicling the rescue mission went massively viral.

Breaking news: we are doing all we can to assist this pup. She got herself stuck in this spare tire in #Coachella. We oiled her up, but her neck is swollen. She is now sedated — and our friends with fire department en route. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW #PuppyPredicament pic.twitter.com/8LB2dlFvtN — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020

RiVCO animal services, which posted the sequence of the incident, said on their Twitter handle that they first tried the age-old trick of oiling the pup so that it can wriggle itself out. However, since the puppy had a swollen neck, it did not budge.

In an update, the animal services called in a team of firefighters from Riverside County. They decided to cut the puppy out of the tire, after sedating her. In the subsequent tweets, the video shows the firefighter team cutting the tire out, giving the puppy enough room to wriggle out.

After the successful rescue, a happy picture of the puppy with the team was shared by both the animal services and the fire team. Many who came across the rescue saga appreciated the men for their efforts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

In the follow-up tweet, the animal services said that the puppy, who’s name is Luna is united with her owner and is deemed fit. They also shared a picture of Luna with her owner Martin Godinez.

#WheeliePup back home with family, including Martin Godinez. Dog’s name is actually Lana. She is a darling dog and we already miss her! #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/9MMX5ZQZsm — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 24, 202

