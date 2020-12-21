Puppy rescued from jaws of alligator in Florida gets appointed as ‘Deputy Dog’

"Do you swear to uphold the constitutional law for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Gunner?" Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno can be seen asking Gunner during the ceremony.

A four-month-old puppy was appointed deputy dog at a Florida sheriff’s office after being rescued from an alligator that dragged him underwater.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office honoured the puppy on December 8. It ended up locked in the jaws of an alligator back in October, ABC 7 reported.

The dog was attacked by the reptile in a pond while out on a walk with his owner Richard Wilbanks. The incident prompted its owner to step in and fight off the reptile.

The dog was bestowed with the honorary title for showing “tenacity” in his brush with the reptile. The canine, now a part of the Pets on Patrol program, was also awarded a badge with his title.

“Gunner’s tenacity and fight for survival prove he’s the perfect candidate as the Safety and Security Officer for Deputy Dogs!,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the decision:

As per a CNN report, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dogs Pets on Patrol program recruits residents and their pets to “serve as community lookouts while out on their daily walks.”

The program aims to educate children about safety and encourages pet owners to keep an eye out for suspicious activity when they’re out walking with their pets. Those in the program are also asked to report animal abuse in their neighbourhoods.

