Wednesday, February 03, 2021
70 puppies will compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’ event to promote animal adoption

The three-hour event includes the ‘Pup Close and Personal’ segments which help viewers learn more about the adoptable dogs' stories, their shelters and rescue groups.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 5:39:10 pm
Puppy Bowl, Animal adoption, Super Bowl, Puppy Bowl event, Puppy games, Puppy Bowl puppy adoption event, trending news, Indian Express news.Duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will host the three-hour event as puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field.

Seventy puppies will compete in the ‘Puppy Bowl’ ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7 to encourage animal adoptions.

Team Ruff (orange bandanas) and Team Fluff (blue bandanas) will face off in the 16th edition of the annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee, Reuters reported.

Duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will host the three-hour event as puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field.

According to the report, the event is pre-recorded and the animals featured are normally all adopted before the Super Bowl.

As per a USA Today report, the three-hour event includes the ‘Pup Close and Personal’ segments which help viewers learn more about the adoptable dogs’ stories, their shelters and rescue groups.

The show will stream on Discovery+ and air on Animal Planet on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

