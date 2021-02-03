70 puppies will compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’ event to promote animal adoption

Duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will host the three-hour event as puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field.

Seventy puppies will compete in the ‘Puppy Bowl’ ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7 to encourage animal adoptions.

Team Ruff (orange bandanas) and Team Fluff (blue bandanas) will face off in the 16th edition of the annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee, Reuters reported.

Duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will host the three-hour event as puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field.

Watch our furry friends take the field for #PuppyBowl XVII! Make sure to tune into @AnimalPlanetCA on Sunday Feb 7 for our pre-show at 1pm ET | 10am PT and then watch #PuppyBowl at 2p ET | 11am PT! pic.twitter.com/BtqTlVftUA — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanetCa) February 1, 2021

According to the report, the event is pre-recorded and the animals featured are normally all adopted before the Super Bowl.

There’s no party like a #PuppyBowl paw-ty! 😎

Watch the big game with hosts @marthastewart and @snoopdogg, on Sunday Feb 7 at 2p ET on Animal Planet. Or, stream it live on #discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/Pb4gnjpbik — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) January 28, 2021

As per a USA Today report, the three-hour event includes the ‘Pup Close and Personal’ segments which help viewers learn more about the adoptable dogs’ stories, their shelters and rescue groups.

The show will stream on Discovery+ and air on Animal Planet on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.