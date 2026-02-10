‘Was still such a happy girl’: Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired

Television event Puppy Bowl XXII struck an emotional chord with viewers this year after it emerged that Teigan, one of the event’s most beloved dogs, had died months before the episode aired.

Teigan, a small rescue pup who captured hearts with her joyful spirit and tiny wheelchair, appeared as part of the winning Team Fluff when Puppy Bowl 2026 aired on Sunday, February 8, on Animal Planet. The annual event, broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday, featured 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands, all to encourage pet adoption.

Teigan isn’t afraid to give it her all! #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/TrZ2nJFWfK — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 8, 2026

Soon after the broadcast, Perfect Imperfections Rescue and Sanctuary in Connecticut shared the heartbreaking update on Facebook, confirming that she had died in 2025, after filming for Puppy Bowl 2026 had wrapped. According to reports by nj.com, Teigan succumbed to pneumonia following a period of illness.

Puppy Bowl XXII winner Teigan dead, rescue center reveals https://t.co/yLCizKH8SJ pic.twitter.com/3bNUe2IDbT — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2026

Trisha Malfitano, founder of Perfect Imperfections Rescue, later told USA TODAY that Teigan died from complications linked to aspiration pneumonia, a serious lung infection. She passed away just weeks after a segment highlighting her medical journey was filmed and nearly three months before the Puppy Bowl episode was broadcast.

Teigan was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that affected her motor coordination, along with a twisted spine that caused her head to tilt permanently. Despite these challenges, Malfitano said her team did everything possible to keep Teigan comfortable and safe.

“Unfortunately, her body was not able to recover. I was told she would always have this issue, and we took every precaution we could,” Malfitano said. “She was held upright for feedings, burped, and then used the cart to stay off her side to make sure she had clear airways.”

According to the New York Post, Teigan was one of 15 special-needs dogs featured in Puppy Bowl XXII. This year’s match saw Team Fluff edge out Team Ruff 73–69 to claim the Lombarky Trophy.

In the days leading up to the broadcast, Perfect Imperfections Rescue shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Teigan during filming, describing the upcoming episode as “bittersweet.” That sentiment was echoed by fans once the show aired, with social media quickly filling with tributes and messages of love.

Watching the clip of this dog and her rescuer had me legitimately sobbing. I would die for Teigan https://t.co/EdPhOGFV49 — Brook (@brook_the_mommy) February 9, 2026

I hope your trip across the rainbow bridge was met with an abundance of love and belly rubs, Teigan ❤️ https://t.co/N2MguCqZM6 pic.twitter.com/HM7DMLciub — win a case (@2SweetScorpio) February 9, 2026

Despite her physical limitations, those who cared for Teigan say she lived life with enthusiasm and joy. According to Malfitano, Teigan had “such a zest [for] life” and was “still such a happy girl.” Her favorite pastime was racing around the front yard before flopping into the grass among fallen leaves and sticks. She was also especially fond of the larger dogs at the rescue, particularly those with fluffy tails.