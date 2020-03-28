Puppies run around empty Georgia aquarium that closed due to coronavirus

The video showed Two puppies, Carmel and Odie, from the Atlanta Humane society scampering down the aquarium’s Ocean Voyager gallery. The video showed Two puppies, Carmel and Odie, from the Atlanta Humane society scampering down the aquarium’s Ocean Voyager gallery.

Two puppies had the time of their lives at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta on Thursday, which is temporarily closed for the public in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Carmel and Odie, from the Atlanta Humane Society, which houses adoptable animals, got to explore the Aquarium’s underwater tunnel and the video of it has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the puppies can be seen scampering around the Aquarium’s Ocean Voyager gallery, checking out whale sharks, sea turtles and a variety of fishes swimming around the 6.3 million gallon habitat, CNN reported.

A couple of curious groupers also came up to the window, to check out the unusual visitors at the habitat.

“They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends!” the shelter home took to Twitter, sharing the video of the puppies’ adventure.

Many came across the video appreciated the aquarium for opening its doors for the puppies. Take a look at some reactions here:

Recently, Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium allowed two penguins to take a stroll around their aquarium which was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak

As per a Facebook post, the Georgia Aquarium shut down in mid-March indefinitely. Though they are closed, they are providing timely webcam access where people can watch the animals over the internet.



As per local reports, the health department announced that over 2000 people tested positive for the virus in Georgia. 65 people have died so far.

The global death toll rose to 27,333 on Saturday, with the highest number of deaths in Italy, according to John Hopkins. The number of infected people in the world rose to 5,95,953 around the world, with the US alone reporting 1,00,000 on Friday. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

