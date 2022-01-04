British-born Indian woman becomes ‘first woman of colour’ to complete solo Antarctic expedition

A British Army captain has achieved the feat of becoming the first ‘woman of colour’ to complete solo expedition in Antartica. Captain Harpreet Chandi of Indian origin reached South Pole after 700 mile trek in 40 days.

Taking to Instagram, Chandi wrote on 40th day, “..I made it to the South Pole where its snowing. Feeling so many emotions right now. I knew nothing about the polar world three years ago and it feels so surreal to finally be here. It was tough getting here and I want to thank everybody for their support.”

Further she said, “This expedition was always about so much more than me. I want to encourage people to push their boundaries and to believe in themselves, and I want you to be able to do it without being labelled a rebel.”

Chandi also said that she not only want to break the glass ceiling, but want to smash it into million pieces. ” I have been told no so many occasions to “just do the normal thing”, but we create our own normal. You are capable of anything you want. No matter where you are from or where your start line is, everybody starts somewhere. I don’t want to just break the glass ceiling, I want to smash it into a million pieces,” the Instagram post read.

Congratulations poured in on her social media handles. Replying to her Instagram post, a user commented, “Preet, this is such an amazing achievement To say “congrats” would be an understatement. You are an absolute rockstar and an inspiration to so many of us. Can’t wait to hear all about your journey when you’re safe back home.”

The Chief of the General Staff, British Army posted on Twitter, “Congratulations to @PreetChandi10 on the completion of her 700-mile unsupported trek to the South Pole. An inspirational example of the grit and determination of our soldiers. Well Done! @BritishArmy.”

A fantastic achievement and a real inspiration! @PreetChandi10 has become the first woman of colour to complete a solo expedition in #Antarctica.#PolarPreet https://t.co/Gx04CljQu4 — British Army (@BritishArmy) January 3, 2022

Defence Medical Services tweeted, “We have followed your incredible journey over the last 40 days. The DMS is so very proud of everything you have achieved! Wishing you a safe journey home.”

We have followed your incredible journey over the last 40 days. The DMS is so very proud of everything you have achieved! Wishing you a safe journey home #polarpreet #inspirational @PreetChandi10 https://t.co/8wynKscag1 — Defence Medical Services (@DMS_MilMed) January 3, 2022

Chandi has been posting updates about her 40-day expedition on her blog Polar Preet. Talking about her inspiration, Chandi said, “Antarctica is the coldest, highest, driest and windiest continent on Earth. Nobody lives there permanently. I didn’t know much about the continent when I first started planning and that is what inspired me to go there.”

“…By promoting and completing this challenge, it allows me to act as a role model to young people, women and those from ethnic backgrounds,” wrote Chandi on her blog. She had mentioned about her Punjabi background in her earlier blog posts. “Proudly dragging my tyre while wearing my Indian suit…I am proud to be a Punjabi girl,” read the post.

Chandi is currently based at a Medical Regiment in the North West of England. She had joined the British Army Reserves in 2012. She was inclined towards athletic activities from an early age and at the age of 20, she started with her first half marathon. She decided to join the army at the age of 27.