scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

Pune police shares inspirational video featuring disabled people to make city mask up

In the video, disabled people, including those with amputated arms and limbs, can be seen putting on a face mask with ease and encouraging the practice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 4:37:51 pm
Pune police, Face mask, Inspirational video with disabled people, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Face mask inspirational video, Pune police twitter, Israeli mask campaign footage, Face mask video, Indian Express news.The video, which is an Israeli mask campaign footage, features people with special ability masking up, joining in the fight against the pandemic.

In an attempt to urge citizens to wear face masks amid rising Covid-19 cases, Pune Police on Sunday shared an inspirational video with a message for those who refuse to take the pandemic seriously.

The video, which is an Israeli mask campaign footage, features people with special ability masking up, joining in the fight against the pandemic.

In the video, disabled people, including those with amputated arms and limbs, can be seen putting on a face mask with ease and encouraging the practice. A message pops up at the end of the video, saying, ‘wear masks, save a life’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pune Police tagged the post with a message saying, “It feels so hot, can’t wear this mask’ – If you have used these words recently, then this video is for YOU.”

Watch the video here:

While many found the video inspiring, for some, the caption of the video, drawing parallels between heat and disability, wasn’t appropriate. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x