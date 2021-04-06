Pune police shares inspirational video featuring disabled people to make city mask up

The video, which is an Israeli mask campaign footage, features people with special ability masking up, joining in the fight against the pandemic.

In an attempt to urge citizens to wear face masks amid rising Covid-19 cases, Pune Police on Sunday shared an inspirational video with a message for those who refuse to take the pandemic seriously.

The video, which is an Israeli mask campaign footage, features people with special ability masking up, joining in the fight against the pandemic.

In the video, disabled people, including those with amputated arms and limbs, can be seen putting on a face mask with ease and encouraging the practice. A message pops up at the end of the video, saying, ‘wear masks, save a life’.

Pune Police tagged the post with a message saying, “It feels so hot, can’t wear this mask’ – If you have used these words recently, then this video is for YOU.”

Watch the video here:

‘It’s feels so hot, can’t wear this mask’ – If you have used these words recently, then this video is for YOU.#WearAMask #COVIDSecondWave #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9qKjXPCvLw — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 4, 2021

While many found the video inspiring, for some, the caption of the video, drawing parallels between heat and disability, wasn’t appropriate. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The summer in Pune has nothing to do with Disability 😂

But we should definitely all wear masks — Aniket Ingle (@AniketIngle_AI) April 4, 2021

Great Inspiration..🙏 — Bijay Kumar Samanta (@BijayKu44762652) April 4, 2021

Irrelevant caption… However, nice video with good message. If these people with such challenges can follow the rules, everyone can follow — Satinder Dhalaria (@SPDhalaria) April 4, 2021

Very Good. .

Great effort for spreading awareness and saving lives.

Hats off Pune Police. — RATIKESH (@RATIKESH1) April 4, 2021

Great 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 please ware mask 😷 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Obul (0+) Jagan Anna చెప్పాడంటే చేస్తాడంతే (@obulbabu1) April 4, 2021

Very good. Everyone should take responsibility for themselves 💁♂️ — TUSHAR MALI (@malitusharh) April 5, 2021

Strict rules to be implemented in the societies.. people walk without mask — Wild (@Wild83206947) April 4, 2021

Irrelevant caption. But good try — Gaurav Kothari (@kotharigk_7) April 4, 2021