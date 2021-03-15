scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Watch: Pune auto driver impresses netizens with his Lavani dance performance

The now-viral video features the man from Pune’s Baramati, dancing on the popular song “Mala Jau Dyana Ghari”. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 12:01:34 pm
Many who came across the video lauded him for his grace and expressions.

An auto driver is impressing netizens with his Lavani dance, with a video of his performance racking up millions of views on social media.

The now-viral video features the man from Pune’s Baramati dancing to the popular song “Mala Jau Dyana Ghari”.

The video, which was initially shared on Twitter by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, identified the man as Babaji Kamble.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded Kamble for his grace and expressions. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, Lavani is a folk dance popular in Maharashtra. The performances are usually a combination of song and dance, performed to the beats of Dholki, a percussion instrument.

