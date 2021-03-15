Watch: Pune auto driver impresses netizens with his Lavani dance performance

Many who came across the video lauded him for his grace and expressions.

An auto driver is impressing netizens with his Lavani dance, with a video of his performance racking up millions of views on social media.

The now-viral video features the man from Pune’s Baramati dancing to the popular song “Mala Jau Dyana Ghari”.

The video, which was initially shared on Twitter by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, identified the man as Babaji Kamble.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded Kamble for his grace and expressions. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Beautiful — i 🏳‍🌈 (@Diedmocratic) March 14, 2021

Lovely dance & talented person — Sanjeev (@sanjeevjijain) March 15, 2021

Superbbbb, real talent 👍👌🙏 — Dr. SHIB KUMARI SINGH (@drshib3) March 14, 2021

Love it. And love how he dances without the fear of being judged.. — Vaishnavi Vasudevan (@vaishnavi_1001) March 14, 2021

Such an elegant dance and expression — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) March 14, 2021

Wow what a talent!! Excellent !!! — Sabiha (@Sabiha19099968) March 14, 2021

For the uninitiated, Lavani is a folk dance popular in Maharashtra. The performances are usually a combination of song and dance, performed to the beats of Dholki, a percussion instrument.