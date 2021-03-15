Watch: Pune auto driver impresses netizens with his Lavani dance performance

March 15, 2021 12:01:34 pm
An auto driver is impressing netizens with his Lavani dance, with a video of his performance racking up millions of views on social media.
The now-viral video features the man from Pune’s Baramati dancing to the popular song “Mala Jau Dyana Ghari”.
The video, which was initially shared on Twitter by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, identified the man as Babaji Kamble.
Watch the video here:
He is #BabajiKamble an auto driver from Baramati, #Pune. Make him famous. https://t.co/OjMaHyV92T
— Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) March 14, 2021
Many who came across the video lauded Kamble for his grace and expressions. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Beautiful
— i 🏳🌈 (@Diedmocratic) March 14, 2021
Lovely dance & talented person
— Sanjeev (@sanjeevjijain) March 15, 2021
Awesome.👌👌
— Sanjos (@Sanjiv1006) March 14, 2021
Superbbbb, real talent 👍👌🙏
— Dr. SHIB KUMARI SINGH (@drshib3) March 14, 2021
Love it. And love how he dances without the fear of being judged..
— Vaishnavi Vasudevan (@vaishnavi_1001) March 14, 2021
Such an elegant dance and expression
— Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) March 14, 2021
Wow what a talent!! Excellent !!!
— Sabiha (@Sabiha19099968) March 14, 2021
For the uninitiated, Lavani is a folk dance popular in Maharashtra. The performances are usually a combination of song and dance, performed to the beats of Dholki, a percussion instrument.
