The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan

Born in July last year, macaque Punch sought comfort in a stuffed orangutan toy after being abandoned by its mother.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 01:15 PM IST
Zookeepers are hand-raising PunchZookeepers are hand-raising Punch, the viral monkey (Image source: X)
After the ‘nihilist’ penguin, the Internet found its new inspiration in Punch, a six-month-old macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan. Abandoned by its mother soon after birth, Punch’s story has resonated with animal lovers worldwide, serving as an epitome of grit.

Born in July last year, Punch sought comfort in a stuffed orangutan after being abandoned by its mother. Myriad videos of the animal chased and dragged by older macaques flooded the Internet, leaving netizens worried. In one of the viral videos, Punch was seen being dragged by an adult macaque, following which he rushed back to his toy orangutan, expecting a hug.

According to Heraldo USA, zookeepers are hand-raising him and have been tracking his development while slowly helping him get friendly with other macaques. “Baby Japanese macaques immediately cling on to their mother’s body after birth to build muscle strength. They also get a sense of security through holding on to something. However, because he had been abandoned, Punch had nothing to grip onto,” The Guardian quoted zookeeper Kosuke Shikano.

As the Internet continues to express concern about Punch, a primatology expert at Australian National University explained why monkeys abandon their babies. “In Punch’s case, their mother was a first-time mother, indicating inexperience,” Alison Behie told The Guardian.

Behie further stressed that abandonment can occur due to several factors, including age, health, and a lack of experience.

Also Read | ‘The nihilist penguin’: why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later

“Zookeepers also suggest Punch was born during a heatwave, which would be a high-stress environment. In environments where survival is threatened from outside stress, mothers may prioritise their own health and future reproduction rather than continue to care for an infant whose health may be compromised by those environmental conditions,” Behie added.

Meanwhile, Carla Litchgfield, a conservation psychologist at Adelaide University, highlighted the impacts of habitat loss, climate change, and the “power of social media to connect people to animals.”

“However, hopefully the millions of social media likes, and attention won’t exacerbate the problem of illegal trade in infant monkeys for the exotic pet trade because everyone thinks baby monkeys are cute and would make a great pet,” Litchgfield said, as quoted by The Guardian.

 

