Punch the monkey: Google floods screens with animated viral baby macaque hearts

Anyone who typed the phrase into Google was greeted with a whimsical animation: bright, graffiti-style hearts cascading across the screen

If your recent Google searches suddenly filled your screen with floating hearts, you’re definitely not the only one noticing the change. The viral keyword “Punch The Monkey” has sparked a global Easter egg moment, briefly transforming the familiar search page into a playful tribute to the internet’s newest animal sensation, a seven-month-old Japanese baby monkey named Punch.

Anyone who typed the phrase into Google was greeted with a whimsical animation: bright, graffiti-style hearts cascading across the screen. The surprise feature has delighted users worldwide and amplified the buzz around the tiny Japanese macaque.

The interactive nod appears to celebrate the overwhelming online love for Punch, a resident of Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, whose story has struck an emotional chord across social media. Google’s playful response, reportedly already associated with more than 9 million likes tied to the trend, mirrors the flood of heart and care emojis that have followed Punch’s viral rise.