Watch: Brazilian boy shocked to find puma inside school toilet

A nine-year-old Brazilian boy was shocked to find a puma growling at him after he opened the door of his school toilet.

The clip showing the scary moment has surfaced online. The 10-second clip shared by The Sun on Twitter shows the puma furiously growling at the person capturing the video.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were also shocked to watch the terrifying clip.

AND HE STILL STANDING THERE 👋🏾🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/07cSlf8C3X — Luscious Hennessy (@Biluscious) May 24, 2022

The incident happened at the Martha Drummond Fonseca Municipal School in Nova Lima, Brazil. David Miguel, the boy, was taken aback by the wild cat and he immediately rushed to his father.

Citing local media reports, Miguel was quoted as saying by Mirror that his heart almost stopped. “I was trembling like jelly – it went grr and my heart almost stopped,” Miguel said.

His 34-year-old father, Rodrigo Almeida, had initially thought it was a wild dog but immediately ran away after spotting the puma. “I thought it was going to be an ocelot, a wild dog or something else. The moment I saw the animal was that size, I ran back, “Almeida told Metro News.

According to The Sun, the wild cat was tranquilised later. Without harm, it was released into the forest by the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, veterinarian Marcos Mourao raised concerns over human-animal conflict. “We know this has been happening due to increased deforestation, large wildfires and the destruction of the natural habitat of these animals. Then, in their escape, they end up crossing into towns and cities,” Mourao told The Sun.