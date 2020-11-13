How people reacted on social media to the possible launch of PUBG Mobile India

Netizens celebrated with memes and jokes after popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds better known as PUBG announced Thursday it was preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game specially designed for the Indian market.
The latest version will be a version of PUBG Mobile, which was banned earlier this year in India by the government. However, the in-game content will be tailored to reflect local needs, specially customised for Indian gamers.
In the updated version, the game will now be set in a virtual simulation training ground and new characters will automatically start fully clothed. The game will also come with a new game time restriction feature to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players, the company said in a statement.
As soon as the news broke on social media, Twitter users started sharing memes and jokes about what it meant to have their favourite game back:
#Mirzapur #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/H0x4oTJEyZ
— Bunny Vasu (@Bunnyvasu100) November 13, 2020
#pubgmobileindia is coming back..
Parents reaction to Indian government : pic.twitter.com/T1CgnEYbBA
— Utkarsh Mishra (@iamutkrshmishra) November 12, 2020
#pubgmobileindia is coming back.
Pubg players right now – pic.twitter.com/Onb7QQm0QT
— Akbar……🏹 (@Being_Akbar) November 12, 2020
#Pubgmobileindia is finally back
*Kids *Parents pic.twitter.com/hdqbrfuQ6t
— Chumfuk Red Gadha (@Pure_Sarcastic) November 12, 2020
After watching #pubgmobileindia is coming back
Phone storage Gamers pic.twitter.com/HucoZpEYzM
— Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) November 12, 2020
#Pubgmobileindia is coming back
Meanwhile #FAUG Creators : pic.twitter.com/PmuKg55TSJ
— ⚡R.S.R⚡ (@Rishiicasm) November 12, 2020
#Pubgmobileindia is coming back
PubG fans Parents pic.twitter.com/YILfCMHgcl
— Kittu (@jhampakjhum) November 12, 2020
People are talking and getting excited about come back of Pubg in India
Me: who never uninstalled pubg and playing it this whole time #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/AUaA2ets7Z
— TechUpdates7 (@PerfectPps) November 12, 2020
#pubgmobileindia
PUBG in India right now: pic.twitter.com/UlpAy3Kltc
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) November 12, 2020
#pubgmobileindia
Indian parents- pic.twitter.com/6KViOjzxZ1
— PIYU⚡H (@piyushthakur__) November 12, 2020
#pubgmobileindia is coming back .
Le me who already moved on : pic.twitter.com/ueo36IhWyL
— Gujarati chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) November 12, 2020
#IndiaWelcomesPUBGMobile#Pubgmobileindia is coming back.
Le Among us after hearing this – pic.twitter.com/YnfNxcDvyq
— Rohan Maheshwari (@_rohan_reigns_) November 12, 2020
#pubgmobileindia returning back !
Me to #FAUG 😂 pic.twitter.com/bTNd5IZkV4
— Rahul Choudhury🥺 (restrictions) (@BEINGRAHULLL) November 12, 2020
The company is yet to announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India.
PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other apps was banned in India on September 2 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act due to a military standoff between India and China continued in eastern Ladakh.
As of now, the game is no longer available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
