How people reacted on social media to the possible launch of PUBG Mobile India

Netizens celebrated with memes and jokes after popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds better known as PUBG announced Thursday it was preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game specially designed for the Indian market.

The latest version will be a version of PUBG Mobile, which was banned earlier this year in India by the government. However, the in-game content will be tailored to reflect local needs, specially customised for Indian gamers.

In the updated version, the game will now be set in a virtual simulation training ground and new characters will automatically start fully clothed. The game will also come with a new game time restriction feature to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players, the company said in a statement.

As soon as the news broke on social media, Twitter users started sharing memes and jokes about what it meant to have their favourite game back:

#pubgmobileindia is coming back.. Parents reaction to Indian government : pic.twitter.com/T1CgnEYbBA — Utkarsh Mishra (@iamutkrshmishra) November 12, 2020

After watching #pubgmobileindia is coming back Phone storage Gamers pic.twitter.com/HucoZpEYzM — Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) November 12, 2020

People are talking and getting excited about come back of Pubg in India

Me: who never uninstalled pubg and playing it this whole time #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/AUaA2ets7Z — TechUpdates7 (@PerfectPps) November 12, 2020

#pubgmobileindia is coming back . Le me who already moved on : pic.twitter.com/ueo36IhWyL — Gujarati chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) November 12, 2020

The company is yet to announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other apps was banned in India on September 2 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act due to a military standoff between India and China continued in eastern Ladakh.

As of now, the game is no longer available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

