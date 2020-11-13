scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
How people reacted on social media to the possible launch of PUBG Mobile India

As soon as the news broke on social media, Twitter users started sharing memes and jokes about what it meant to have their favourite game back.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 13, 2020 12:16:00 pm
Netizens celebrated with memes and jokes after popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds better known as PUBG announced Thursday it was preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game specially designed for the Indian market.

The latest version will be a version of PUBG Mobile, which was banned earlier this year in India by the government. However, the in-game content will be tailored to reflect local needs, specially customised for Indian gamers.

In the updated version, the game will now be set in a virtual simulation training ground and new characters will automatically start fully clothed. The game will also come with a new game time restriction feature to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players, the company said in a statement.

As soon as the news broke on social media, Twitter users started sharing memes and jokes about what it meant to have their favourite game back:

The company is yet to announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other apps was banned in India on September 2 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act due to a military standoff between India and China continued in eastern Ladakh.

As of now, the game is no longer available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

