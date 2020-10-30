PUBG is shutting down in India and people are bidding farewell on social media with memes

Following the development, netizens took to social media to share memes, bidding an emotional farewell to a game which had a popular base in India.

Popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, that’s better known as PUBG, won’t work in India from October 30. The announcement has prompted many responses on social media with people sharing memes bidding it farewell.

PUBG Mobile and 117 other applications were banned by the Information and Technology Ministry in September, as border tensions between India and China continued in eastern Ladakh.

On Thursday, a post on PUBG Mobile’s official Facebook page said that it would “terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite on October 30, 2020.”

Here’s how people reacted to the announcement:

#PUBGMOBILE will terminate servers from India

Meanwhile me, who plays the PC version of PUBG which is not banned and hates mobile gaming: pic.twitter.com/as3gvnl3FP — Mohamed Sarfraz Nagoor (@Boi_Sarfraz) October 30, 2020

#pubgmobileindia #PUBGMOBILE TO END SERVICES AND TERMINATE SERVERS IN INDIA FROM OCT 30 Le indian government ~ pic.twitter.com/rNnnnWU4RM — Ajay uikey 🇮🇳 (@Ajayuik20073327) October 29, 2020

My freinds sharing the news of #FAUG game’s launch

Me :- who left playing Mobile games#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Uw39TqNg3g — Rakhi🏵️🍁 (@Torpedo_puchuu) October 25, 2020

#PUBGMOBILE

People who thought Govt sirt bolti hai ban nai karenge

Modi ji and party : pic.twitter.com/RhhppExMuD — RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) October 29, 2020

#PUBGMOBILE to end service in India by 30th

Gamers: pic.twitter.com/FSCszFsk2Y — SDLOH (@iamjitusrivas) October 29, 2020

PUBG Mobile Are Going To Shut Down Their Servers In India From 30 October 2020. So You Can’t Play #PUBGMOBILE In India. pic.twitter.com/aBFJ6JKeNN — Tech Takneek (@TechTakneek) October 29, 2020

** #PUBGMOBILE will terminate servers from INDIA ** Meanwhile FAUG game: pic.twitter.com/dyRIoC51ap — ΛＭΛＮ (@DatingWithBooks) October 29, 2020

PUBG YOU WILL BE MISSED ❤️❤️❤️😢😢😢😢

OUR FIRST N LAST FAVOURITE GAME.#PUBGMOBILE

Ae lo modiji hmara phone bhi tod do ab q karenge is mobile ka pic.twitter.com/5bmR7ZD5If — Ansh Gupta (@ROCKONbob3) October 29, 2020

PUBG MOBILE global version will stop working on 30th October in India.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #Pubg Pubg players Right now : pic.twitter.com/I0kB3JkcUj — Brajesh🖤 (@agashe_brajesh) October 29, 2020

“THINGS WE LEARNT FROM PUBG” A small comic panel made by me.

PUBG you’ll be missed ❤️#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Wrmd8MYxUX — Ravi Koranga (@iravikoranga) October 29, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd