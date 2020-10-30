scorecardresearch
Friday, October 30, 2020
Bihar polls

PUBG is shutting down in India and people are bidding farewell on social media with memes

PUBG Mobile and 117 other applications were banned by the Information and Technology Ministry in September, but those who had downloaded the game could still play it. That ends on October 30.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 30, 2020 1:09:14 pm
Following the development, netizens took to social media to share memes, bidding an emotional farewell to a game which had a popular base in India.

Popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, that’s better known as PUBG, won’t work in India from October 30. The announcement has prompted many responses on social media with people sharing memes bidding it farewell.

PUBG Mobile and 117 other applications were banned by the Information and Technology Ministry in September, as border tensions between India and China continued in eastern Ladakh.

On Thursday, a post on PUBG Mobile’s official Facebook page said that it would  “terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite on October 30, 2020.”

Here’s how people reacted to the announcement:

