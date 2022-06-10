Psy’s video as Squid Game doll dancing to ‘That That’ leaves fans wanting more

What happens when two of K-Pop’s mega superstars join hands? A hit is born. And that’s exactly what happened when BTS’ Suga and PSY collaborated for their foot-tapping hit ‘That That’, setting some impressive milestones. Now, celebrating his mega hit, the Gangnam Style maker delighted fans by roleplaying as a character of another Korean hit: Squid Game.

Dressing up as the doll — Younghee — from the blockbuster Netflix production, the 44-year-old K-Pop icon shared a video on Instagram that left fans amused and baffled at the same. With his hair styled in two pigtails, donning the signature vibrant orange dress over the yellow tee in the video, Psy can be seen playing at a pool table and sucking a lollipop in his mouth.

Psy quipped, “Younghee the doll almost made a special appearance” in the ‘That That’ music video explaining the reason behind his unusual avatar.

Giving fans a peek into yet another deleted scene, the pop star shared a video of the Squid Game doll grooving to the title track from the recent album. Dressed as Younghee, Psy was seen doing the special choreography for the song’s chorus in the same set of his music video against the salon bar seen in the background. He even used a creative hashtag for his Reel video, #PsyHee, leaving all laughing out online.

Popular South Korean artists liked and commented on the video, lauding him for always being a sport while some also lamented that it was not part of the actual music video. Many are now busy commenting on his post, requesting the viral sensation to release the full version of ‘PsyHee’.

Shot to global fame in 2012 with his earworm Gangnam Style, Psy returned with PSY 9th, his eighth studio album after a hiatus of five years. Making his big comeback, the K-pop veteran collaborated with some of the biggest South Korean artists, making his album a hit. But the biggest winner was perhaps the album’s lead single.

The catchy and wacky song that was produced by Suga saw the BTS rapper shaking a leg with PSY and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at No 80. The song also secured No. 2 and No. 5 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts. The last two entries mark the highest milestones on these charts for any BTS member’s solo work, as well as PSY’s first-ever entries.