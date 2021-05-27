scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Most read

Watch this psychologist trick your brain into seeing black and white video in colour

Dr Julie Smith is a clinical psychologist who regularly makes videos on mental health and psychology.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 5:51:55 pm
brain tricks, black and white video in colour, black and white video in colour illusion, Julie Smith tiktok video, Julie Smith optical illusion, optical illusions, psychology, psychologist, mind games, viral illusion, viral video, trending news, Indian express newsSmith asks the viewers to keep focusing on the cross to see the baffling illusion.

The brain is an incredible organ and this viral video by a psychologist proves it yet again. Dr Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist, has blown people’s minds with her new video. The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, had racked up over 4 million views on the platform and tricks your brain into seeing a black and white video in colour.

In the black and white video, she is seen sitting with a big cross on her head. “I’m going to trick your brain into seeing colour when there is none,” she says as she begins the video. “Now this video is in black and white, but when you play it back it will be in full colour.”

She continues and asks us to focus on the cross. “By focusing on the cross, your brain is going to do something incredible,” adds the psychologist.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To explain the effect beforehand, she adds, “Overexposing the receptors in your eyes to certain colours causes the brain to see inverted colours when the black and white image appears.” She asks to continue focusing on the cross.

And then, as she’s explaining, the video changes from black and white to a strange saturated effect. People online tried the illusion with a varying degree of success.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x