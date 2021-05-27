Watch this psychologist trick your brain into seeing black and white video in colour

Smith asks the viewers to keep focusing on the cross to see the baffling illusion.

The brain is an incredible organ and this viral video by a psychologist proves it yet again. Dr Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist, has blown people’s minds with her new video. The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, had racked up over 4 million views on the platform and tricks your brain into seeing a black and white video in colour.

In the black and white video, she is seen sitting with a big cross on her head. “I’m going to trick your brain into seeing colour when there is none,” she says as she begins the video. “Now this video is in black and white, but when you play it back it will be in full colour.”

She continues and asks us to focus on the cross. “By focusing on the cross, your brain is going to do something incredible,” adds the psychologist.

Watch the video here:

To explain the effect beforehand, she adds, “Overexposing the receptors in your eyes to certain colours causes the brain to see inverted colours when the black and white image appears.” She asks to continue focusing on the cross.

And then, as she’s explaining, the video changes from black and white to a strange saturated effect. People online tried the illusion with a varying degree of success.