PSA video by ‘The Family Guy’ on how Covid-19 vaccines work wins the internet

In the war against the coronavirus pandemic, a successful global vaccination drive is the only way to move forward. However, amid hesitation and misunderstanding, many are coming up with campaigns to encourage people to get jabbed. Now, popular animation show ‘The Family Guy’ has joined the bandwagon, and is winning the internet for its creative method.

Makers of the hit show have created an educational public service announcement (PSA) video, encouraging people to get their shots as soon as possible, and explaining how the Covid-19 vaccine works.

In the over three-minute-long video, Peter Griffin is seen contemplating if he should get the vaccine. As Dr Elmer Hartman, the family doctor, arrives to administer the dose, he asks Peter if he had any questions.

The doctor first tries to explain to Peter how the vaccine works. However, it’s Peter’s precocious toddler Stewie who offers a better explanation.

In the clip, the little boy and anthropomorphic dog Brian teleport inside Peter’s body to explain the science behind vaccines, combining with show’s signature humour and flair. Saying that vaccines have been around for years and helped ensure devastating diseases like small pox and polio, which are no longer a threat, Stewie explains how vaccines help build antibodies to fight the virus.

While addressing the issue of vaccine side effects, Stewie explains to his dog that the shots not only help the individual against the virus, but also people around him.

Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work. Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021

But, what the internet loves is the way he seals the deal. He says, if the population doesn’t get vaccinated against Covid-19, “we’ll be right back where we started, Gal Gadot singing ‘Imagine’.”

“We cannot let that happen!” he exclaims.

The show shared the clip with a note: “Visit http://GetVaccineAnswers.org for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most.”

The video garnered a lot of attention online, earning plaudits for simplifying how vaccines work. Although the PSA poked fun at Gadot, the Wonder Woman seemed unbothered and even shared it on her social media handles saying, “I promise I’ll NEVER do that again if you get vaccinated!”

I promise I’ll NEVER do that again if you get vaccinated!

Watch the whole video@FamilyGuyFox https://t.co/npZ6fRhOnM — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 22, 2021

People on social media, including many health experts, said it’s probably one of the best vaccine campaign videos.

I think animating how Covid vaccines work in cartoon style science is brilliant and gets the message across really clearly. So much easier to get your head around than just words. More of this please! #COVID19Aus #GetVaccinated https://t.co/OiVAaKYtuj — Chelsea Morning (@Chels_E_Morning) September 23, 2021

I know people are goofing on this but if it works even slightly in getting some people to come around and get the vaccine, all the better. https://t.co/23wW350lTS — ʙᴀᴋᴇ (@judgejooby) September 23, 2021

Haven’t watched family guy in years but this is great! 💉 https://t.co/9IM7dRLLgm — The Half-Geordie (@half_geordie) September 22, 2021

Hey—from your friendly neighborhood epidemiologist professor. This Family Guy cartoon should be used in all college epidemiology courses to supplement textbooks. Hell. Maybe INSTEAD of some textbooks. Great job @SethMacFarlane https://t.co/v4PP9ks9hl — Larry Brilliant MD, MPH (@larrybrilliant) September 22, 2021

Finally, a lovely cartoon about how vaccines work! https://t.co/uoeMbVFm1X — Dr Karl (@DoctorKarl) September 21, 2021

really changed my perspective on things…guys i think i’m going to do it! i think i’m gonna get the vaccine! 🙀🗿🥶 https://t.co/TxbiRMIX2n — dab pen of a wimpy kid (@fartsoverlafear) September 22, 2021

According to a report by Variety, the PSA was written by Seth Macfarlane, who voices the characters, the show’s writers, and a team of scientific experts and epidemiologists. It was produced collaborating the Ad Council’s “It’s Up to You” Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.