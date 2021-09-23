scorecardresearch
PSA video by ‘The Family Guy’ on how Covid-19 vaccines work wins the internet

In the clip, the little boy Stewie and his anthropomorphic dog Brian teleport inside Peter's body to explain the science behind vaccines, combining with show's signature humour and flair.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 1:50:48 pm
covid vaccine, the family guy, covid vaccine campaign, family guy explain how covid vaccine work, covid vaccine news, indian express, viral newsNetizens loved how simply the show used humour to explain scientific facts to people anxious about vaccines.

In the war against the coronavirus pandemic, a successful global vaccination drive is the only way to move forward. However, amid hesitation and misunderstanding, many are coming up with campaigns to encourage people to get jabbed. Now, popular animation show ‘The Family Guy’ has joined the bandwagon, and is winning the internet for its creative method.

Makers of the hit show have created an educational public service announcement (PSA) video, encouraging people to get their shots as soon as possible, and explaining how the Covid-19 vaccine works.

In the over three-minute-long video, Peter Griffin is seen contemplating if he should get the vaccine. As Dr Elmer Hartman, the family doctor, arrives to administer the dose, he asks Peter if he had any questions.

The doctor first tries to explain to Peter how the vaccine works. However, it’s Peter’s precocious toddler Stewie who offers a better explanation.

In the clip, the little boy and anthropomorphic dog Brian teleport inside Peter’s body to explain the science behind vaccines, combining with show’s signature humour and flair. Saying that vaccines have been around for years and helped ensure devastating diseases like small pox and polio, which are no longer a threat, Stewie explains how vaccines help build antibodies to fight the virus.

While addressing the issue of vaccine side effects, Stewie explains to his dog that the shots not only help the individual against the virus, but also people around him.

But, what the internet loves is the way he seals the deal. He says, if the population doesn’t get vaccinated against Covid-19, “we’ll be right back where we started, Gal Gadot singing ‘Imagine’.”

“We cannot let that happen!” he exclaims.

The show shared the clip with a note: “Visit http://GetVaccineAnswers.org for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most.”

The video garnered a lot of attention online, earning plaudits for simplifying how vaccines work. Although the PSA poked fun at Gadot, the Wonder Woman seemed unbothered and even shared it on her social media handles saying, “I promise I’ll NEVER do that again if you get vaccinated!”

People on social media, including many health experts, said it’s probably one of the best vaccine campaign videos.

According to a report by Variety, the PSA was written by Seth Macfarlane, who voices the characters, the show’s writers, and a team of scientific experts and epidemiologists. It was produced collaborating the Ad Council’s “It’s Up to You” Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.

