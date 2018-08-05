Amidst protests against Denmark’s face veil ban, photo of cop embracing woman in burka goes viral

Thousands of woman joined the protest and marched through the capital Copenhagen wearing veils after the law, which many feel violates freedom of religion and expression, was passed. (Source: Andrew Kelly/Reuters) Thousands of woman joined the protest and marched through the capital Copenhagen wearing veils after the law, which many feel violates freedom of religion and expression, was passed. (Source: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

As protests in Denmark continue after a new law banning face veils in public took effect on Wednesday, a photograph of a cop hugging a woman wearing burka drew global attention to the ban after it went viral.

Clicked by Reuters photographer Andrew Kelly, the photo features a Danish policewoman embracing a visibly emotional woman protesting against the ban. The incident was also caught on camera and shared widely.

According to a Reuters report, thousands of woman joined the protest and marched through the capital Copenhagen wearing veils after the law, which many feel violates freedom of religion and expression, was passed. However, a 28-year-old woman in Denmark has already been fined under the new law.

Though the law states that “anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punished with a fine” and does not explicitly mention the traditional piece of clothing worn by Muslim women, according to a New York Times report, many protestors claim that the ban particularly targets minorities. The protests have garnered attention from people all around the world, with many sharing the viral picture of the 37-year-old woman named Ayah.

This woman was crying and protesting the ‘burqa ban’ that came into effect in Denmark.

