Protective dog stops baby from climbing the stairs, wins hearts on internet. Watch video

The user wrote in the video that the dog was worried about the baby climbing stairs.

A video of a dog preventing a baby from climbing the stairs has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok by user @hsearfoss, features a black Great Dane sitting on a staircase and not letting the baby crawl on the steps.

“Lisa the Nanny Dog. Time to put up a gate!” read the caption of the viral post. The dog remains seated on the first step of the staircase and continues to discourage the baby till he turns around and crawls in the other direction.

Here, take a look at the viral video:

Happy Monday to this puppy preventing a baby climbing the stairs and to this puppy doggy only. pic.twitter.com/6BSktEb3pd — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 14, 2021

The clip, which garnered over 1.7 million likes on TikTok, was flooded with reactions of netizens, who commented on the protective instincts of the animal, as well as the bond between the dog and the baby. Many praised the high levels of intelligence in dogs.

Puppy doggy: “slow your roll there little buddy” ❤️ — 🍸 Blondish 🍸 (@iluvherbie) June 14, 2021

The intelligence of doggos will never cease to amaze me. How they know the baby will try to climb the stairs and potentially hurt themselves and prevent that is just incredible. — Andrew Ramirez (@andy562_) June 14, 2021

Love this smart dog 🐶 for protecting the lil baby from getting hurt. We don’t deserve them. This is beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️ — Jen (@proud_mom1129) June 14, 2021

Doggo: Nope. Not on my watch. — Look Dumbass (@lookdumbass) June 14, 2021

So cute! Pup is like, “Hey, am I going to have to body check you?” — Veronica Isley (@vbisley) June 14, 2021

💭Dog: Kid, you are not ready for stair climbing. — Lynn,R.N. (@DebsofErie) June 14, 2021

His name is Gandalf.

“You shall not pass!” — Just Jim (@jimmy_dguitar) June 14, 2021