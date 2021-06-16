scorecardresearch
Protective dog stops baby from climbing the stairs, wins hearts on internet. Watch video

Interestingly, the dog remains seated on the first step of the staircase and continues to discourage the baby till he turns around and crawls in the other direction.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2021 2:55:43 pm
dog stops baby stairs video, dogs stops baby, dog baby stairs video, puppy with baby video, Great Dane video, Babies with dogs video, viral video, trending video, trending news, indian express newsThe user wrote in the video that the dog was worried about the baby climbing stairs.

A video of a dog preventing a baby from climbing the stairs has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was originally posted on TikTok by user @hsearfoss, features a black Great Dane sitting on a staircase and not letting the baby crawl on the steps.

“Lisa the Nanny Dog. Time to put up a gate!” read the caption of the viral post. The dog remains seated on the first step of the staircase and continues to discourage the baby till he turns around and crawls in the other direction.

Here, take a look at the viral video:

The clip, which garnered over 1.7 million likes on TikTok, was flooded with reactions of netizens, who commented on the protective instincts of the animal, as well as the bond between the dog and the baby. Many praised the high levels of intelligence in dogs.

