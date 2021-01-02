Austria: Man’s fiance tumbles 650-feet from cliff moments after proposal; here’s what happened

The couple was airlifted later and is now recovering in hospital. (Representational image/ Stephen Leonardi via Unsplash)

A romantic proposal for an Austrian couple ended on a scary note as the woman fell down 650-feet from a cliff, moments after the woman said yes. While trying to save the woman, the man too fell around 50 feet. Luckily, both survived.

The unnamed couple trekked up to the summit of the beautiful Falkart mountain in Carinthia, Austria where the man got down on one knee to propose against the picturesque setting. However, the 32-year-old woman slipped moments after the proposal, according to a report by Bild.

According to a report by Kronen Zeitung, her fiancé tried to save her and fell around 50 feet in free fall, landing hard on a ledge. The 27-year-old man suffered fractures in the thoracic spine due to the fall, the report added.

According to investigations by the Alpine Police, both slid about 320 feet over steep terrain and fell around 50 feet in free fall over a rock. “There the man got stuck in the deep snow in front of another ledge. The woman fell over this rock and slid again about 100 meters to just above the frozen Falkertsee lake, where she remained motionless,” NEUE reported.

The man was rescued from the ledge by a helicopter.

Luckily, she was discovered by a inn owner near the lake and was rescued by a snowmobile. Bringing her back in the inn, the local business owner called for medical help.

The man, however, had to be rescued by helicopters by means of rope recovery, 5 Min reported. Both people were flown to a local hospital one after the other with serious injuries. The Radenthein mountain rescue service with 12 mountain rescuers and the Libelle police helicopter were also in action, the report added.