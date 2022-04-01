‘Promises fulfilled’: Fan who met Chris Martin at hospital 6 years ago, finally attends Coldplay concert

Meeting your favourite star is always a memorable experience. But for one Coldplay fan, seeing the band at a concert was extra special as it was a way to fulfil a promise made at a hospital.

When Salvador Vargas from Michoacán, Mexico, met the band’s frontman Chris Martin for the first time it was in the ICU and he was hooked to a ventilator. Wishing a speedy recovery to the young fan, Martin promised to see Vargas again, all recovered at their concert.

Finally, six years after that promise, Vargas got to attend the band’s Mexican leg of the Latin America tour in Guadalajara. Now, the Hospital General de México, where he recovered marked the moment by sharing some wholesome images online.

“Patients are the most important thing for us, when they are discharged, sometimes we do not know what their destination is or what path they will take,” the hospital wrote on Twitter.

“You told me the next time you want to see me in a concert. And here I am,” read a handwritten poster which Vargas was holding at Akron Stadium. Wearing an emotional T-shirt with a photo of himself alongside the British singer and his doctor at the hospital in 2017, Vargas was all set for the night.

Dr Daniel Ortiz Morales, who was also seen in the image on the poster and the T-shirt, shared the images, congratulating Vargas. “Promises fulfilled!” the doctor wrote on Facebook.

Not just for Vargas, the concert was special for all Coldplayers, as the band performed in Guadalajara after a decade. It was also an emotional affair, as the British band collaborated with the lead singer of the Mexican rock band Maná, Fher, sharing the stage to perform their hit single “Rayando El Sol.”