Professor’s epic reply to student who goofed up his name has Twitterati in splits

Netizens are lauding a professor’s hilarious response to his student who misspelt his name while submitting her work. Jazmin Rojas, who had forgotten to mail her study questions to her professor, clearly did not check her professor’s name before hitting send. It was only after he replied that she realised her mistake.

Taking to Twitter, Rojas shared screenshots of the two e-mails with a caption that read, “My professor only likes to be addressed by his first name and I put Brain instead of Brian!!!” However, Professor Brian’s response, which was signed off with an image of a human brain, left many amused.

MY PROFESSOR ONLY LIKES TO BE ADDRESSED BY HIS FIRST NAME AND I PUT BRAIN INSTEAD OF BRIAN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AVWsh2739n — jazmin (@fukeryyy) January 31, 2019

The post, which went viral with over two lakh retweets, triggered hilarious reactions from people on social media. While many praised the professor for his humour, others wondered if he was being a tad bit sarcastic while correcting his student’s mistake.

