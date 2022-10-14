scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Professor shares photos of pens her student used for cheating; netizens impressed

The student had study materials engraved on the body of the pens.

The need to score well in exams prompts some students to think up innovative ways of cheating. Earlier this month, a university professor from Spain posted online photos of a “makeshift cheating device” that impressed netizens.

Yolanda De Lucchi, who goes by her Twitter username @procesaleando, shared pictures of a couple of pens that were minutely engraved with text.

The professor of procedural law at the University of Malaga explained that she had confiscated the pens from a student years ago and found them again while cleaning her office.

Her October 5 tweet soon went viral with over 2.8 lakh likes. A Twitter user commented on it, “If you put this much effort into cheating you might as well just study it!”. Another user wrote, “In some respects, one has to admire the ingenuity. But it does raise the question – could not the course material have been committed to memory in the time it must have taken to etch these pens?”.

In December last year, a cheating attempt during a sub-inspector examination in Uttar Pradesh hit the headlines after an aspirant was caught with a hi-tech bluetooth wireless set hidden inside a wig. The clever tactic was discovered when a metal detector started pinging near the man’s head.

