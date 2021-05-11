scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Most read

This professor’s thoughtful gesture for his graduate student is winning hearts online

Taking to Twitter, MIT Professor Troy Littleton posted a picture of his “favourite lab purchase”, a mobile crib that he set up in his office so that his graduate student can bring her 9-month-old baby to work.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 7:06:33 pm
MIT professor, Professor sets up mobile crib in office for graduate’s student’s baby, trending news, Viral news, good news, positive news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the post lauded the professor for his kind gesture. However, the tweet also prompted several discussions on paid maternity leaves for working women and free daycare facilities.

A professor, who set up a travel crib in his office so that his graduate student could bring her child to work, is winning over the internet. Taking to Twitter, MIT Professor Troy Littleton posted a picture of his “favourite lab purchase”, a mobile crib that he set up in his office so that his graduate student can bring her 9-month-old baby to work.

“My favourite new equipment purchase for the lab – a travel crib to go in my office so my graduate student can bring her 9-month old little girl to work when necessary and I get to play with her while her mom gets some work done. Win-win!!”, the post said.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the post lauded the professor for his kind gesture. However, the tweet also prompted several discussions on paid maternity leaves for working women and free daycare facilities. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

As the tweet went viral, Littleton, in a follow-up tweet, said that the words of appreciation should not be for him but his graduate student who is determined to complete her thesis project and take care of her daughter at the same time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x