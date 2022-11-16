scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

‘Please don’t be the anti-hero’: Professor obliges student’s request for watching her Taylor Swift concert ticket spot

On November 1, Swift launched the US schedule for her Eras Tour.

The presale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour in the US was opened on Tuesday. Ticketmaster, a US-based ticket sales distribution company entrusted with managing concert sales, crashed much to the disappointment of fans.

Swifties, as Taylor Swift fans are called, soon took to Twitter to complain about the slow and erroneous booking process. Many complained that they failed to secure the tickets even after being in the ‘queue’ for hours.

In a tweet, the distribution company said that they saw an “unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets” and rescheduled sale timings for a few venues to ease the traffic on their server. As fans struggled to get their hands on the much-awaited tour ticket, a professor stepped up to help his student who was in line for the concert spot.

On Tuesday, Austin Young Shull, a professor at US’s Presbyterian College, shared a unique request that his student sent him. The request message said, “I am currently in line for Taylor swift tickets but have my anatomy Practicum at 1:30. Do you think it’s at all possible that you could watch my spot in line on my laptop while I take it.” The message ended with a reference to Swift’s latest song Anti-Hero and said, “please please please don’t be the anti-hero :)”.

While sharing a screenshot of this message, Prof Shull wrote, “You have to serve many roles when you’re a professor and advisor…”.

In a follow-up tweet, he shared that he obliged the required and shared a picture of his student’s laptop that showed the Ticketmaster’s Eras Tour waiting window which listed his student in a queue with 2,000 people ahead of them.

The professor’s sweet gesture soon went viral as his tweet got over 84,000 likes. In the comments, many people shared their own funny stories of struggling to get the tickets.

Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ is expected to have a set list based on her previous albums. The tour’s US schedule consists of 52 shows that are will take place next year from March to August. Swift is playing at concerts are a gap of four years since her sold-out Reputation Stadium Tour concluded in 2018.

