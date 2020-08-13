The now-viral video shows Ash, aflame and dropping on one knee before Dobson, who was donning magenta scrubs. (Picture credit: Screengrab/YouTube/ SWNS)

A professional stuntman set himself on fire to propose to his girlfriend, and the video is making waves on social media.

Riky Ash, a 52-year-old stuntman, had flames spreading up his back and legs as he asked girlfriend Katrina Dobson to be his wife.

Dobson, a nurse, knew Ash was going to be set on fire, but thought it was going to be for a photoshoot.

The video shows Ash, who has been a stunt double for 27 years, dropping on one knee in front of Dobson even as he is on fire. As soon as Dobson said yes, the safety crew rush towards Ash and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

“I couldn’t see anything more impressive than proposing on fire,” Ash told SWNS.

The UK-based stunt professional has reportedly worked with actors from Richard Burton to Johnny Depp, reported New York Post.

He wore protective undergarments, as well as fireproof gel on his face, head and neck for the stunt. And in addition to a cameraman and producer, he also had a safety crew on standby in case of an emergency.

“It really was a lovely way to do it. He lives and breathes his job, so it was the perfect proposal,” Dobson told Metro.

According to reports, the duo met online, right before restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19.

