Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official and Netizens go crazy!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the Internet by storm. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the Internet by storm.

Putting all speculations to an end, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their engagement official on Saturday with a Roka ceremony held in Mumbai. Fans of the international actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas left fans around the globe in a frenzy and their photos from the ceremony are breaking the Internet.

Both dressed in traditional Indian attires sat for a puja and fans went crazy seeing their adorable chemistry. While many lauded the Quantico star and Jonas for staying together against all odds and societal pressure, dubbing it as a ‘victory of love’, others couldn’t stop showering love to his family for coming to India for everything.

Also let’s talk about how @priyankachopra is just so damn inspiring – she’s getting married to who she wants, when she wants. Seeing a brown woman get married so blatantly outside Indian societal norms is incredible. She’s doing things on her own terms #PriyankaNickEngagement — Aboli Joshi (@abolijoshi) August 18, 2018

From there to here its been a whole journey

From questions raised on their age gap to all the mocking and negativity they made it

Love conquered 😭😭😭#PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/EJCOaXk0R1 — Din Shagna Da⚡ (@its_zaalima) August 18, 2018

Uff this is so cute 💖#PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/eYrAdq6mUh — feminism deepika fan (@_AgarTumSaathHo) August 18, 2018

Today is going to be a roller coaster ride of emotions. Grief, joy, anxiousness, excitement… our baby is leaving the nest #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/qpqYXOXuW4 — Stay (@StacySuperDuper) August 18, 2018

Nick Jonas out here doing all the religious stuff for Priyanka, if this ain’t true love idk what is #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/B7WOwkuuVy — V (@TooMessiForYou) August 18, 2018

Get me a mans who’d be willing to do this for me cause my weddings gonna look just like this 😩😩😩 he’s wearing the shalwar kameez and everything I can’t https://t.co/jjcoJ3ZNmo — sara (@stvgma_) August 18, 2018

SO SO happy for them! They make such an adorable couple!! Also I loove how Nick Jonas got engaged Desi Style for Priyanka Chopra. This is real love ♥️ you can just see it in their smiles #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/wyEmwA8LCg — Gomz 🥀 (@KomzHolmes) August 18, 2018

This day will be remembered for thousands of years & future generations will be inspired by this event. An era of darkness is over and we all can see how the whole world is brightened up. On this day we leave the gloomy past behind & march ahead with Priyanka & Nick leading us — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) August 18, 2018

This Roka ceremony will be followed by a star-studded party later tonight where Nick will meet Priyanka’s friends and colleagues. Along with fans, their friends and co-stars also congratulated the couple online and #PriyankaNickEngagement dominated trends not only in India but also abroad.

And quite unsurprisingly, their photos also led to some funny reactions and memes on Twitterverse.

Ya ya we know you are the lucky guy❤ No need for that ‘V’ sign😂😂 #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/0K6oBsuZde — Tμ$h@₹ S¡m@nt (@ThIsIsTuShAaR) August 18, 2018

Your accent is more American than mine pic.twitter.com/JtBJmWY8bT — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 18, 2018

Waiting for Nick Jonas to sing ‘Joote do paise lo’ #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/dCBwTWh7os — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) August 18, 2018

That aunty sneakily taking their photo is me #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/ZMWa0Ll800 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 18, 2018

me cancelling all my professional commitments for tomorrow so i can get fully invested in what gives meaning to my life#PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/ImLHKC6fXc — k (@savageslayerr) August 17, 2018

live footage of priyanka’s cousins at nick jonas & priyanka chopra’s engagement party pic.twitter.com/JFWLRAoWQH — 𝚜𝚞𝚓𝚊𝚝𝚊 𝚍𝚊𝚢 (@sujataday) August 17, 2018

