Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official and Netizens go crazy!

Along with fans, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' friends and co-stars also congratulated the couple online and #PriyankaNickEngagement dominated trends not only in India but also abroad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2018 7:35:06 pm
priyanka chopra, nick jonas, priyanka nick engagement, priyanka nick roka, priyanka nick photos, priyanka nick relationsjhip, viral news, indian express Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the Internet by storm.
Putting all speculations to an end, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their engagement official on Saturday with a Roka ceremony held in Mumbai. Fans of the international actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas left fans around the globe in a frenzy and their photos from the ceremony are breaking the Internet.

Both dressed in traditional Indian attires sat for a puja and fans went crazy seeing their adorable chemistry. While many lauded the Quantico star and Jonas for staying together against all odds and societal pressure, dubbing it as a ‘victory of love’, others couldn’t stop showering love to his family for coming to India for everything.

This Roka ceremony will be followed by a star-studded party later tonight where Nick will meet Priyanka’s friends and colleagues. Along with fans, their friends and co-stars also congratulated the couple online and #PriyankaNickEngagement dominated trends not only in India but also abroad.

And quite unsurprisingly, their photos also led to some funny reactions and memes on Twitterverse.

