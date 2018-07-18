Funniest memes Priyanka Chopra’s impeccable fashion sense have inspired on Twitter

We curated some of the popular memes on Priyanka Chopra’s most talked about red carpet appearances so far, as an ode to the 36-year-old’s sense of humour on her birthday, today. (Source: Pranav Sapra/Twitter) We curated some of the popular memes on Priyanka Chopra’s most talked about red carpet appearances so far, as an ode to the 36-year-old’s sense of humour on her birthday, today. (Source: Pranav Sapra/Twitter)

Each time Priyanka Chopra descended on a much coveted, international red carpet, she has managed to set tongues wagging with her impeccable fashion sense and the confidence she adorns while carrying off each outfit. So much so, as she cemented her position in Hollywood with her stints in Quantico and Baywatch, among others, Chopra also became instrumental in getting India on the fashion map with her bold sartorial ventures. While she raked in praises, the desi girl also managed to get the meme-fest going on the Internet. The best part is, the diva has taken the Twitter chatter on her outfits in her stride and in fact, after her majestic Met Gala Ralph Lauren trench-coat dress made history, herself shared some of her favourite memes made on it.

Which is why, we curated some of the popular memes on her most talked about red carpet appearances so far, as an ode to the 36-year-old’s sense of humour on her birthday, today.

I love #PriyankaChopra! The amount of training and discipline it must have taken to fit into that vase is mind boggling! #GoGirl! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/InsZ1x8134 — Anuj G (@AnujGurwara) February 27, 2017

When the bai sprays too much starch on your dress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OvO3teUWgj — Anuj G (@AnujGurwara) February 27, 2017

I like that #PriyankaChopra hasn’t forgotten her roots & dedicated her #Oscars red carpet to Kaju Katli?? pic.twitter.com/EUmvnxjl4a — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) March 1, 2017

When the roti can also be your kapda and even your makaan. pic.twitter.com/ETYCvZgeIl — Don Tippler (@MrTippler) May 2, 2017

Stop trolling Priyanka, she is protecting people from heat pic.twitter.com/aVwlA2DzsZ — Hardik (@Humor_Silly) May 2, 2017

This is the 3rd time I’m removing malai from my chai and it’s getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj — ?? (@pranavsapra) May 2, 2017

My culture is not your prom dress pic.twitter.com/xEerQfzPYx — Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) May 8, 2018

When you’re about to go at #MetGala but mom says champi kiye bina ghar ke bahar pair mat rakhna. pic.twitter.com/BSnATslZKX — Gaitonde Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 8, 2018

Send in your birthday wishes for the sassy Chopra in the comments’ section below.

