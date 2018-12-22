Back to jail: Prison inmate escapes, asks cop for a lift!

A prison inmate’s jailbreak didn’t quite work out after he asked a cop for a lift. Yes, 31-year-old Allen Lewis was being transported from Greenup County Detention Center in Kentucky when he devised a plan to bluff the officers and run away. He complained that his handcuffs were too tight, forcing authorities to pull over to fix them.

As the officer released one of the cuffs, the two struggled and Lewis got free and eloped on foot, BBC News reported.

As search parties were sent out to find the prisoner, Greenup County Jailer Mike Worthington told The Daily Independent that the inmate made it to a nearby highway and tried to flag down passing cars for a ride. After some time, someone did stop to offer him a ride but little did Lewis knew the man was an officer himself!

This officer noticed the handcuffs hanging off one of Lewis’s wrists and stopped to enquire before offering him a ride right back to jail.

“It was a campus police officer,” Worthington said, noting the officer was an employee of Morehead State University. “He (Lewis) thought he was getting a ride, and he did,” the officer added.

The man is now not only back in prison but is also facing additional charges for escaping.