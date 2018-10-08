Follow Us:
Prison guard quits her job, vacations with former prisoner

Multiple pictures were shared by the two on their social media account. An unnamed person told the news website that it was obvious that the two were together. Moreover, the fact that they got together so quickly shows that something might have been going on in the prison.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 6:14:49 pm

prison guard quits job to be with prisoner, prison guard quits job, woman vacations with prosier, viral news, The two were spotted vacationing together in Turkey. (Source: Getty Images)

A woman guard in prison quit her job and soon after posted pictures of holidaying with a former prisoner, who was recently freed from jail. Twenty-four-year-old Kristi Davidson left working at a prison West Lothian jail, Scotland somewhat around the same 31-year-old prisoner Jamie Bunting was released. According to The Sun, the duo was spotted together in Turkey by another guard.

Multiple pictures were shared by the two on their social media accounts. An unnamed person told the news website that it was obvious that the two were together. Moreover, the fact that the duo got together so quickly shows that something might have been going on while Davidson was working there. “The fact they are clearly an item and got together so quickly after they both left the jail makes it look like something may have gone on while she was working,” the website quoted a source as saying.

The report, quoting the source, said the woman guard left the job ‘within a day or so of him being released’. “She even had a picture of them kissing on her WhatsApp profile. How stupid can she be?,” it said.

Bunting, who is heavily tattooed also shared the picture of the couple cuddling together by the pool on his Instagram account with the caption, “Best two weeks of my life ever,”

