Student loses fallen tooth, principal writes to Tooth Fairy to ensure he gets reward

The principal of a school attempted to come to the rescue of a child who was heartbroken over losing a fallen tooth by writing a letter to the Tooth Fairy. The principal of the school vouched for the student to ensure that the reward was received from the Tooth Fairy.

Curt Angeli, the principal at Gillett Elementary School in Wisconsin, wrote a letter explaining how a student, whose name wasn’t disclosed, misplaced the lost tooth while playing during recess. The principal said that despite a search team’s best efforts the tooth wasn’t found and couldn’t be placed under the student’s pillow at night.

“As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in teeth that was not there this morning when he came in,” Angeli wrote. “Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

In a post script, the principal cheekily added a reward still hadn’t been received for wisdom teeth lost in 1987.

According to a CNN report, the student was worried the Tooth Fairy wouldn’t know he had lost his tooth, so Angeli told him he would get him a note. The student informed the principal the next day that he received a dollar as a reward.

“Education sometimes is a tough business nowadays,” Angeli, who has been a principal for six years said. “Kids come to us from all different places, and you try to infuse that good support and acknowledgment in everything that you do.”

The letter had many in splits and people praised the principal for writing the letter for the student.