Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018

This artist made Princess Diana’s portrait using HIV+ve blood for an important reason

Reportedly, Princess Diana shook hands with a man diagnosed as HIV positive in April 1987. She sent across a powerful message aiming to thwart all stereotypes and stigma associated with those diagnosed as HIV positive.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2018 4:49:03 pm
princess diana, princess diana hiv positive blood, princess diana blood portrait, conor collins HIV positive blood Princess diana, princess diana HIV blood portrait viral, Diana HIV positive, Princess Diana HIV blood, Indian express, Indian express news Although there is no dearth of pictures of the radiant first wife of Prince Charles of Wales, this one has kickstarted quite a buzz on social media, because it is made using HIV positive blood and diamond dust. (Source: Conor Collins)

Conor Collins, an acclaimed artist, took to the Internet to share a portrait he made of the late Princess Diana. Although there is no dearth of pictures of the beautiful first wife of Prince Charles of Wales, this one has kickstarted quite a buzz on social media, because it was made using HIV positive blood and diamond dust. The choice of the materials were well thought and so was the choice of the subject of the portrait. In a Twitter thread that has gone viral and continues to garner praise from people across the world, the artist revealed his motives behind the project.

Corroborating Collins’ tweet, a report by BBC says Princess Diana shook hands with a man diagnosed as HIV positive in April 1987. She sent across a powerful message aiming to thwart stereotypes and stigma associated with those diagnosed as HIV positive. This is why Collins chose to create the portrait of the late princess. He chose the blood so as to challenge the stigma that continues to lurk around those suffering from the illness and to bring in a breakthrough in society’s perception that continues to be ridden by myths and an archaic mindset.

This is his portrait of Princess Diana.

Here are his tweets.

Here are some of the responses his work garnered.

Talking to Indy100, Collins said “People have been getting behind the message and sharing it loads. I want to get the message out there as much as I can – the stigma and shame must come to an end.” “I think the most common myth that’s still prevalent today is that HIV is a death sentence. When the epidemic rose and the world started paying attention in the 1980s, so little was understood about the virus, how it was transmitted and how to treat it. The lack of knowledge, funding and the stigma surrounding HIV led to untold numbers of deaths,” he added.

Meanwhile, here is a photo of the United States’ President Donald Trump that he made using all his his “sexist, ignorant and bigoted statements”.

Stunning, isn’t it?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement