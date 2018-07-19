This artist made Princess Diana’s portrait using HIV+ve blood for an important reason

Although there is no dearth of pictures of the radiant first wife of Prince Charles of Wales, this one has kickstarted quite a buzz on social media, because it is made using HIV positive blood and diamond dust. (Source: Conor Collins) Although there is no dearth of pictures of the radiant first wife of Prince Charles of Wales, this one has kickstarted quite a buzz on social media, because it is made using HIV positive blood and diamond dust. (Source: Conor Collins)

Conor Collins, an acclaimed artist, took to the Internet to share a portrait he made of the late Princess Diana. Although there is no dearth of pictures of the beautiful first wife of Prince Charles of Wales, this one has kickstarted quite a buzz on social media, because it was made using HIV positive blood and diamond dust. The choice of the materials were well thought and so was the choice of the subject of the portrait. In a Twitter thread that has gone viral and continues to garner praise from people across the world, the artist revealed his motives behind the project.

Corroborating Collins’ tweet, a report by BBC says Princess Diana shook hands with a man diagnosed as HIV positive in April 1987. She sent across a powerful message aiming to thwart stereotypes and stigma associated with those diagnosed as HIV positive. This is why Collins chose to create the portrait of the late princess. He chose the blood so as to challenge the stigma that continues to lurk around those suffering from the illness and to bring in a breakthrough in society’s perception that continues to be ridden by myths and an archaic mindset.

This is his portrait of Princess Diana.

My portrait of Princess Diana made using HIV positive blood and Diamond Dust. (Thread follows) pic.twitter.com/Fpj6dEDnRj — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

Here are his tweets.

The world was shocked when Diana held hands with a patient with HIV. Decades later, HIV stigma is still rife. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

We should know the facts. You can’t get HIV from kissing. Undetectable means untransmittable. PREP and PEP work. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

However widespread HIV stigma, homophobia, racism and transphobia only serve to make new HIV infections more likely. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

The latest data in the UK, reported last year but from 2016, is that 93% of those diagnosed are now undetectable and do not pose a transmission risk to sexual partners. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

Despite this people with HIV are twice as likely to commit suicide, particularly in their first year of diagnosis. The shame has to stop. The stigma has to stop. No one should be driven to this. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

When Princess Diana held the hand of a man dying of AIDS, few would have imagined that today treatment would exist that would see HIV-positive people living full, healthy, loving lives. When diagnosed and treated early, life-expectancy for someone with HIV is unchanged. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

We all deserve to be loved. We all deserve to be treated with dignity. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

HIV is a virus. It has no conscience. It is without colour, without creed, without gender or sexuality. It is incapable of judgement. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

Stigma however is a choice. — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

The HIV epidemic is fuelled by this stigma, shame and ignorance. Science can treat the disease, but it is love, compassion, respect and understanding that will finally stop the epidemic. pic.twitter.com/AHHErvQSsm — Conor Collins (@conartworks) July 17, 2018

Here are some of the responses his work garnered.

This is going to be sold for thousands Conor … this is stunning — Liam Nathan Nicks (@LiamNathanNicks) July 17, 2018

Incredible piece and your message is very clear from a viewers perspective 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Nick Finn (@NickFinn1985) July 17, 2018

Beautiful portrait, beautiful women, beautiful sentiment and beautiful support you’ve shown to fight the stigma. We will win this battle again ignorance and the disease itself ❤️ — JamesArthurSnelgrove (@JimmySnelgrove) July 18, 2018

This is haunting, stunning and moving. — RAM (@Mitchenerrr1) July 17, 2018

Talking to Indy100, Collins said “People have been getting behind the message and sharing it loads. I want to get the message out there as much as I can – the stigma and shame must come to an end.” “I think the most common myth that’s still prevalent today is that HIV is a death sentence. When the epidemic rose and the world started paying attention in the 1980s, so little was understood about the virus, how it was transmitted and how to treat it. The lack of knowledge, funding and the stigma surrounding HIV led to untold numbers of deaths,” he added.

Meanwhile, here is a photo of the United States’ President Donald Trump that he made using all his his “sexist, ignorant and bigoted statements”.

My portrait of @realDonaldTrump made with his sexist, ignorant and bigoted statements, painted onto a wall of white washed dollars pic.twitter.com/IMb7HmN8wk — Conor Collins (@conartworks) March 7, 2017

Stunning, isn’t it?!

