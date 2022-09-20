scorecardresearch
Princess Charlotte instructs her brother Prince George to bow during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession

Britain’s longest-serving monarch was laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip at St George’s Chapel in London’s Windsor.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II, funeral, state funeral, London, monarchy, royal family, UK, Britain, Windsor, St George’s Chapel, viral, trendingPrince Charlotte was seen instructing her brother Prince George to bow during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession.

The funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II took place Monday with millions all over the world glued to the live proceedings. As Britain bid farewell to the late Queen in a state funeral, cameras captured a sweet moment between siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During the ceremonial procession, Queen Elizabeth II’s two great grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen chatting to each other. It seems Princess Charlotte, seven, is already an expert on royal protocol as she seemed to be instructing her brother to bow as they waited for the Queen’s coffin to pass by. Prince George, nine, and Prince Charlotte are the elder children of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch was laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, at St George’s Chapel in London’s Windsor. The historic state funeral was attended by about 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Watch the video below:

“Where’s Louis?” commented a Twitter user referring to Prince Louis, four, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

“Princess Charlotte is so like Princess Anne. She is no nonsense. Prince George is like King Charles strong but fine with his little sister telling him what to do,” commented another user. “She’s telling him he needs to bow to the Queen as she moves away (I lip read),” another netizen posted.

“I’m pleased they have each other to lean on for support and will look back on this in future glad they took part in it together,” another person wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in Scotland. She was 96.

