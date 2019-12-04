Watch: Princess Anne, Queen have a silent row over greeting Donald Trump

As the Royal family interacts with the 45th US president, the Queen and her daughter seem to be having a silent disagreement. As the Royal family interacts with the 45th US president, the Queen and her daughter seem to be having a silent disagreement.

US President Donald Trump has often expressed his warm equation with UK Queen Elizabeth II, claiming he has an “automatic chemistry” with the monarch. Thus, all eyes were on the Trump-Queen interaction at the reception at Buckingham Palace after the first day of the NATO summit. However, this time it is Britain’s Princess Anne who stole the limelight.

In a video recorded at the event, the Queen and her son Prince Charles can be seen greeting President Trump and Melania Trump when they arrive at the Buckingham Palace. However, much to the chagrin of the Queen, she realises that Princess Anne isn’t in the receiving line and is standing at the doorway. What has caught the attention of the netizens is the moment when the Queen gives a look to her daughter who can be seen just shrugging in return.

Watch the video here:

The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today pic.twitter.com/W5cCFlq2Ui — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

Viewed over 7 lakh times, the video has been flooded with people praising Princess Anne’s reactions. “You talk to him, you’re the Queen!” wrote a user attempting to comprehend what the Princess was trying to tell the Queen.

I love how she’s like “sorry, I’m not close enough” 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Soph (@SophieWarnes) December 4, 2019

Today we are all Princess Anne. — B. Janine Morison (@bjaninemorison) December 4, 2019

My new favourite royal member! — Saima (@IAmSaiima) December 4, 2019

Princess Anne is like “ I turned up mum, what more do you want from me ?!” 😅 love Princess Anne ! The shade is reaaaal 🤣 — 👸🏾 (@Sparklyyy1) December 4, 2019

Here in America Anne would be part of the Resistance. A good thing. 👍🏼 — chm,🇺🇸🌎✝️☸️ (@MusicStuffnMore) December 4, 2019

The gathering held at the Buckingham Palace in London was to celebrate the seven decades of the most successful military alliance in history and was attended by the NATO leaders.

