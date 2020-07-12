Man comes up with ‘princess and the frog’ themed proposal for girlfriend, wins praise online

The couple celebrated their engagement with their friends and family, who was a part of the surprise proposal. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Celina Daily) The couple celebrated their engagement with their friends and family, who was a part of the surprise proposal. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Celina Daily)

A man from Idaho in the US went the extra mile to pop the question to his girlfriend, coming up with a ‘princess and the frog’ themed proposal. He not only captured his girlfriend’s heart, but the pictures and videos of the fairy tale proposal are now winning hearts online too.

According to a Facebook post by the couple’s friend, Denise Amouzougan, from Boise, Idaho, got dressed as a princess for a girl’s birthday party on July 8. When she sat down with the girl to read a storybook, she found a handwritten note in one of the pages. “Every princess needs a prince – will you be mine forever,” it read.

Amouzougan’s boyfriend Blaze Montgomery was already behind her, on one knee with a ring in his hand. As Amouzougan said yes, the couple celebrated their engagement with their friends and family, who was a part of the surprise proposal.

Several pictures and videos of the proposal are now making rounds on the internet. While many lauded Montgomery for his creativity and effort, others joined in to wish the couple best of luck. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd