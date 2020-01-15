Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Prince William congratulates deaf interpreter Duguid in sign language, wins hearts online

"This so lovely and shows the respect William has for Sign Language. How thoughtful," read one of the many comments on the post.

Prince William, Buckingham Palace, Prince William sign tv anchor, language expert Alex Duguid, Duke of Cambridge The clip features the prince signing “congratulation” to the Duguid, who signed for British soap opera Coronation Street’s deaf ITV viewers for decades before presenting him with the MBE.

Prince William’s thoughtful way of presenting an award to sign language expert Alex Duguid at Buckingham Palace has won hearts online. Kensington Palace’s official Twitter handle tweeted a video of the Price congratulating the Deaf Corrie star using British sign language.

The clip features the prince signing “congratulation” to Duguid, who signed for British soap opera Coronation Street’s deaf ITV viewers for decades. Duguid was awarded the MBE — ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire — a British honour given by the royals.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 3 lakh times, the viral video triggered several reactions with many praising William’s sweet gesture. “This so lovely and shows the respect William has for Sign Language. How thoughtful,” read one of the many comments on the post.

