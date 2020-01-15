Prince William congratulates deaf interpreter Duguid in sign language, wins hearts online

The clip features the prince signing “congratulation” to the Duguid, who signed for British soap opera Coronation Street’s deaf ITV viewers for decades before presenting him with the MBE. The clip features the prince signing “congratulation” to the Duguid, who signed for British soap opera Coronation Street’s deaf ITV viewers for decades before presenting him with the MBE.

Prince William’s thoughtful way of presenting an award to sign language expert Alex Duguid at Buckingham Palace has won hearts online. Kensington Palace’s official Twitter handle tweeted a video of the Price congratulating the Deaf Corrie star using British sign language.

The clip features the prince signing “congratulation” to Duguid, who signed for British soap opera Coronation Street’s deaf ITV viewers for decades. Duguid was awarded the MBE — ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire — a British honour given by the royals.

Watch the video here:

Congratulations Alex Duguid MBE, honoured by The Duke of Cambridge for services to Deaf People and to British Sign Language Education 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/7jr7xDSPPN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2020

Viewed over 3 lakh times, the viral video triggered several reactions with many praising William’s sweet gesture. “This so lovely and shows the respect William has for Sign Language. How thoughtful,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Congratulations to Alex on his #mbe for services to Deaf people. https://t.co/ybAPhsZeFB — Lister Deaf Support (@ListerDSD) January 15, 2020

This so lovely and shows the respect William has for Sign Language. How thoughtful. https://t.co/mT51eZ9ieK — Zoe (@ZoeClareW) January 15, 2020

I didn’t know Prince William knows sign language. This is so great https://t.co/ZhwdACruMu — Courtney (@Courtjase1) January 15, 2020

This is the best! https://t.co/J1LW43587e — Stephanie Litton (@slitt0428) January 15, 2020

