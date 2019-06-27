Prince William says he will support his children if they were gay; wins praise online

Prince William impressed many when he said that he would “fully support” his children if they were gay. William, who visited the Albert Kennedy Trust for its inauguration, ahead of London’s annual Pride parade, responded to a question asked by a young ambassador of the charity, that works in aiding homeless LGBTQ people.
When William, a father of three, was asked for his take on the issue from the position of a parent, he replied that he and the Duchess would be complicit in “fully supporting” their kids but would worry about the societal pressure and perception.
“I’ve only started thinking about it since I’ve had children. It is something I’m nervous about, not because I’m worried about them being gay or anything. It’s more about the fact I’m worried about the pressure – as you all know – they’re going to face and how much harder their life could be. So from a parent point of you, that’s the angle I worry about,” he told Faz Bukhari, one of the young people who received help from the charity, the Telegraph reported.
akt is honoured to be welcoming His Royal Highness The Duke Of Cambridge to our new London service centre today, which is the first visit by a member of the Royal Family to an LGBTQ+ youth charity. 👑💜🌈 pic.twitter.com/1WBC9wFUVp
— akt (@aktcharity) June 26, 2019
Many people took to Twitter to praise William for his progressive take on the subject. Moreover, they lauded him for using his position in society to voice his opinion such an important issue.
Wow 😮 I am so proud of you for saying that more parents need to say the same it’s time for the world to let alive be Love ❤️ 🌈
— DENISE SEIBEL (@novadee) June 27, 2019
I like what you said that you would not mind if your children was gay, wonderfully said, people just don't become gay over night, god has created them like that and we should except gods will. who are we do decide and to punish gays, they have the same rights as all of us.👍
— sonu tailor (@sonumy1) June 26, 2019
Well done, Prince William. Reading the reactions from those you met today….your visit, words, and support meant a great deal to them! ❤️👏🏻
— Prince William’s Scarf (@prince_scarf) June 26, 2019
I am a 44 gay man in 16 year relationship and I found my self crying when I heard what you said About supporting your kids if they were to come out. It is a huge thing to say. Well done and thank you🙏
— Mark Leese (@mark_leese75) June 27, 2019
I feel so proud today! A fantastic engagement 🏳️🌈♥️
— CambridgeOverwatch 🇬🇧 (@CambridgeOverw1) June 26, 2019