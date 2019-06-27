Toggle Menu
Prince William says he will support his children if they were gay; wins praise onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/prince-william-says-he-will-support-his-children-if-they-were-gay-5802306/

Prince William says he will support his children if they were gay; wins praise online

When William, a father of three, was asked for his take on the issue from the position of a parent, he replied that he and the Duchess would be complicit in "fully supporting" their kids but would worry about the societal pressure and perception.

prince william, lgbtq community, prince william on parenting, AKT charity, prince william on lgbtq, twitter, twitter reactions, trending now, indian express
“It’s more about the fact I’m worried about the pressure — as you all know — they’re going to face and how much harder their life could be”, William told the young ambassador.

Prince William impressed many when he said that he would “fully support” his children if they were gay. William, who visited the Albert Kennedy Trust for its inauguration, ahead of London’s annual Pride parade, responded to a question asked by a young ambassador of the charity, that works in aiding homeless LGBTQ people.

When William, a father of three, was asked for his take on the issue from the position of a parent, he replied that he and the Duchess would be complicit in “fully supporting” their kids but would worry about the societal pressure and perception.

“I’ve only started thinking about it since I’ve had children. It is something I’m nervous about, not because I’m worried about them being gay or anything. It’s more about the fact I’m worried about the pressure – as you all know – they’re going to face and how much harder their life could be. So from a parent point of you, that’s the angle I worry about,” he told Faz Bukhari, one of the young people who received help from the charity, the Telegraph reported.

Many people took to Twitter to praise William for his progressive take on the subject. Moreover, they lauded him for using his position in society to voice his opinion such an important issue.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 TikTok videos of nurses dancing inside hospital in Odisha goes viral
3 Viral video: India, Pakistan fans dance together to celebrate Pak win against New Zealand