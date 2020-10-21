scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
KFC’s pun after Prince William spotted peeping into an outlet gets laughs on social media

While the Duke waved to people inside before walking on, the moment was captured in photographs that were widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 21, 2020 6:19:53 pm
Prince William, KFC, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton Hold Still project Trending news, Indian Express news.While the duke waved to the customers and fans before carrying on with his engagement after his quick peek, many caught the moment on camera, later sharing them on social media platforms.

After several pictures emerged of Prince William looking into a KFC restaurant while on an official trip, the restaurant chain’s pun on social media also got a lot of laughs.

The Duke and Duchess were walking up to one of the billboards showcasing Middleton’s Hold Still photography project, a community exhibition in London’s Waterloo when Prince William was spotted looking through the window of a KFC outlet.

While the Duke waved to people inside before walking on, the moment was captured in photographs that were shared on social media.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

KFC’s official social media handle also shared an image with a pun:

Here’s how people reacted to the pun and the incident:

Middleton’s Hold Still project was launched back in May, and called in artists of all ages from across the UK to submit photographs which they had taken during the lockdown.

