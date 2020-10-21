KFC’s pun after Prince William spotted peeping into an outlet gets laughs on social media

While the duke waved to the customers and fans before carrying on with his engagement after his quick peek, many caught the moment on camera, later sharing them on social media platforms.

After several pictures emerged of Prince William looking into a KFC restaurant while on an official trip, the restaurant chain’s pun on social media also got a lot of laughs.

The Duke and Duchess were walking up to one of the billboards showcasing Middleton’s Hold Still photography project, a community exhibition in London’s Waterloo when Prince William was spotted looking through the window of a KFC outlet.

While the Duke waved to people inside before walking on, the moment was captured in photographs that were shared on social media.

KFC’s official social media handle also shared an image with a pun:

William whispered quietly to himself; “Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the pun and the incident:

Chicken Royale 🐔 👑 — Peter Mawson (@latics_lad) October 20, 2020

He does love Watching the peasants eat their fried chicken .. — AntDoesGaming (@ant_does) October 20, 2020

You can tell he wants to smash a double down — James Thompson (@jamesthompson8) October 20, 2020

if he is looking for andrew someone tell him it was a pizza express not a kfc — Roy W (@RoyWedgwood) October 20, 2020

He probably making sure the coating is still on his fillet burger so it doesn’t look like this…. pic.twitter.com/P7FAwvkVwS — RestingWitchFace (@VICTIM0FSOCIETY) October 20, 2020

😂William was thinking that KFC was looking better than @NandosUK — biblio (@biblio8) October 20, 2020

He looks like he is having a conversation with his reflection — 🥰shannon🥰 (@Nandosaddict2) October 20, 2020

Hahaha!!! Can you imagine the reaction of the person sitting on the other side of this window?? You happen to look up right into the eyes of none other than Prince William. (What I wouldn’t give to be that person!) — Mary Poppins (@NanPoppins) October 20, 2020

Middleton’s Hold Still project was launched back in May, and called in artists of all ages from across the UK to submit photographs which they had taken during the lockdown.

