Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in style, ride an auto-rickshaw to dinner in Pakistan

British royals Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad on Monday, marking the first royal trip to Pakistan in more than a decade. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a five-day visit to Pakistan, also attended at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG at the National Monument in Islamabad.

While the Royal couple looked stunning in their traditional attires, it was the mode of transport they chose to reach the venue that created quite a buzz on social media. The couple arrived in much style and glitz on a colourfully decorated autorickshaw fitted with lights for the reception.

Watch the video here:

The official Instagram handle of the Kensington Palace later shared a video of the couple reaching the venue, triggering reactions from fans and followers.