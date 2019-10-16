Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in style, ride an auto-rickshaw to dinner in Pakistan

British royals Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad on Monday, marking the first royal trip to Pakistan in more than a decade. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a five-day visit to Pakistan, also attended at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG at the National Monument in Islamabad.
While the Royal couple looked stunning in their traditional attires, it was the mode of transport they chose to reach the venue that created quite a buzz on social media. The couple arrived in much style and glitz on a colourfully decorated autorickshaw fitted with lights for the reception.
It is our great pleasure to join you here this evening on our first official visit to Pakistan. I would like to begin by saying bahut shukria to you all for making us so welcome in your country. Stood here with this magnificent monument behind me, I am struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its birth seventy-two years ago. The view from this hill would have been quite different when my grandmother, The Queen, first visited over half a century ago. Looking out, one would have seen the beginnings of a city under construction, yet to become the great capital that it is today. And with successive visits by my mother and my father, this view has continued to change, with the city constantly growing and with it my family’s affection for Pakistan. Take a look at our Stories📱to see more from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first full day of their visit to Pakistan.
The official Instagram handle of the Kensington Palace later shared a video of the couple reaching the venue, triggering reactions from fans and followers.