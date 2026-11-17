Prince William and Kate Middleton added a touch of local flavour to their Mumbai visit on Tuesday, as the Prince of Wales drove an electric autorickshaw with the Princess of Wales seated in the back.

The royal couple visited the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Promenade, where they interacted with the 15 finalists shortlisted for the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

The engagement took place ahead of the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize ceremony, scheduled to be held in Mumbai later on Tuesday. Founded by Prince William in 2020, the initiative aims to identify, recognise, and support innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

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Prince William drives an electric autorickshaw with Kate Middleton in Mumbai, during an engagement with the finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Express photos by Akash Patil https://t.co/MGwOdFWPY8 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 17, 2026

The Prince and Princess of Wales are both absolutely loving this, just look at Williams face as he pulls up!

I bet he gets one for home now, maybe an upgrade from the scooter? I can see him zipping around Windsor in a rickshaw! https://t.co/crKvsovKRu — Fi ☃️❄️🦕❄️⛄️ (@Fibutton) November 17, 2026 Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Videos and photos of the event quickly gained momentum online, amassing numerous reactions. “God they are fabulous! Just love this,” an X user wrote. “They’re adorable,” another user commented.

William and Kate enjoy Mumbai’s street culture

The autorickshaw ride came a day after the Prince and Princess of Wales experienced Mumbai’s local culture through a series of informal engagements on Monday.

The couple began their Mumbai engagements with gully cricket at Ballard Estate, where they joined schoolchildren and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for a friendly match.

William tried his hand at both batting and bowling, while Kate also took to the crease. Tendulkar also interacted with the royal couple and the children. The match attracted several onlookers who gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal visitors.

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William and Kate later joined Tendulkar at a roadside tea stall in Ballard Estate for kulhad chai. The couple were seen enjoying cups of traditional Indian tea while chatting with the cricket legend and interacting with residents.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize recognises and supports innovative initiatives working towards a sustainable future. The 2026 edition marks the sixth year of the awards. Five winners will each receive £1 million to help scale up their environmental solutions and expand their impact.

After completing their engagements in Mumbai, William and Kate are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.