Prince William faces Sourav Ganguly in London cricket match; Brian Lara joins in

The Mall, usually associated with royal processions and public celebrations, hosted a game of tennis-ball cricket as Prince William picked up a bat and faced deliveries from Ganguly

Britain’s Prince William transformed The Mall, the iconic road leading to Buckingham Palace, into a temporary cricket pitch on Tuesday, joining several current and former international cricketers for an informal game ahead of the upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane were among the prominent names at the event, alongside West Indies batting great Brian Lara and England stars Joe Root and Harry Brook.

The Mall, usually associated with royal processions and public celebrations, hosted a game of tennis-ball cricket as Prince William picked up a bat and faced deliveries from Ganguly. Dressed in a shirt and sweater, the Prince played a few shots and posed for selfies with spectators.