Watch Prince William and wife Kate’s reaction when complimented on matching outfits

In recent years, royal family enthusiasts have been starkly divided about Prince William and Kate Middleton or Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle. While Prince William and Kate are often supported by the fans of the British royal family, Harry and Markle are often liked by those who see them as more authentic.

Now, a video featuring Prince William and Kate has again divided the netizens. The undated video, reportedly taken when the royal couple was on a visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital earlier this week, shows both William and Kate blushing when they are complimented on their matching outfits by a hospital staff member.

A clip of this interaction was shared online by Twitter user Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) on January 12. The 10-second video was captioned, “When The Princess of Wales gets told she looks beautiful and that she and Prince William are matching Just look at William’s face as he adores his wife ”.

While many people deemed this interaction sweet and adorable, others were unimpressed.

When The Princess of Wales gets told she looks beautiful and that she and Prince William are matching 😍 Just look at William’s face as he adores his wife 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Of5409f9Cp — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) January 12, 2023

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Look, I don’t know if this outing was pre-planned before the release of Harry’s book but kudos to W&K team on the timing. Great PR for the TRF. They really appear to be in their element. Happy and relaxed.”

Another person wrote, “And this makes it to the news? What’s your obsessions with Kate while she travels around the world and does nothing really just handshakes and his and byes does that make you think she is doing sth for the society?”