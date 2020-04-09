Prince William and Kate surprise children of health workers with a sweet video call

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication. (Kensington Palace) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication. (Kensington Palace)

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate surprised children at a school with a video-call to offer thanks to their parents who are key workers keeping the country running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools closed for most children three weeks ago to curb the spread of the virus but are still open to care for the children of people who work in hospitals for the National Health Service (NHS) and other key sectors.

Holding up a picture to show the royal couple, one of the children told them that it was painting of his mother who worked for the NHS.

Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/2h9N66O4EP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 8, 2020

“You should be very proud of her, they’re doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers,” Kate told the boy at the Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, northern England.

With the United Kingdom in its third week of lockdown, the royal family have finding ways to rally the British people, with William’s father and heir to the throne Prince Charles, who himself has recovered from COVID-19, opening a new hospital last week by video link.

Our children spoke to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about their amazing key worker parents. We’ll share some of them with you here… pic.twitter.com/E3ES3UEXVR — Casterton Primary Academy (@ShineCasterton) April 9, 2020

Queen Elizabeth, William’s grandmother, made a rare televised address on Sunday, saying that the coronavirus outbreak could be overcome if people stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation.

William and Kate joked with the children and staff, who were all wearing bunny ears to celebrate Easter, saying that they wished that they had similar headware, as they thanked the staff caring for the children for their hardwork.

“We just wanted to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done and keep it all going,” William said.

