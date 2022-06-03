Prince Louis’s antics steal the show at British queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations

With her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has become the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom. Her platinum jubilee celebrations started with the Trooping the Colour ceremony, which was attended by the whole royal family on Thursday.

Amid the pompous celebrations, it was the young King Louis who stole the show at the elaborate royal processions. All four generations of the royal family gathered at the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the crowd and watch the ceremonial parade organised by the British infantry regiments in the queen’s honour.

Four-year-old Prince Louis, dressed in a blue mini-sailor suit that his father Prince William had worn during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1984, was also present on the balcony. He expressed his awe, annoyance and boredom with explicit facial expressions as other members of the royal family smiled politely at the cameras.

At one point during the platinum jubilee celebrations, the air force drew a seven and a zero in the sky to mark the 70 years of the queen’s reign. As the military planes flew up, they caused a loud noise. Prince Louis reacted to this with animated fear and shock as he covered his ears with his hands.

The range of expressions shown by the young prince throughout the festivities inspired many memes and jokes on social media.

Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony is a mood pic.twitter.com/DGkNKSd0Rj — Elly Blake (@eb_journo) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis is the only royal id like to see land a Netflix deal pic.twitter.com/KjYgN1DLYq — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 2, 2022

as a parent of a four year old not in line to the throne. Prince Louis we see you and we understand you — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 2, 2022

Guys, what’s your mood today based on the ‘PRINCE LOUIS MOOD SCALE’ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RhUYp7cKA6 — The BRF 👑 (@BRFguards) June 2, 2022

people say the royal family are out of touch but Prince Louis really understands how the nation feels about the #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/NuPdYIpWiA — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 2, 2022

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are 3 different moods. Louis is a big mood 😭 pic.twitter.com/jU5ZhxYF7U — Isa (@isaguor) June 2, 2022

Sharing a picture of a bored Prince Louis, a Twitter user wrote, “people say the royal family are out of touch but Prince Louis really understands how the nation feels about the #PlatinumJubilee”.