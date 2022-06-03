scorecardresearch
Prince Louis’s antics steal the show at British queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations

The weekend-long celebrations of the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began on Thursday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 3, 2022 4:07:31 pm
Prince Louis, Prince Louis Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis mischievous, UK Platinum Jubilee, Indian ExpressQueen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch who has ruled for 70 years.

With her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has become the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom. Her platinum jubilee celebrations started with the Trooping the Colour ceremony, which was attended by the whole royal family on Thursday.

Amid the pompous celebrations, it was the young King Louis who stole the show at the elaborate royal processions. All four generations of the royal family gathered at the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the crowd and watch the ceremonial parade organised by the British infantry regiments in the queen’s honour.

ALSO READ |‘Inappropriate and tacky’: Queen Elizabeth’s portraits on Stonehenge irk netizens

Four-year-old Prince Louis, dressed in a blue mini-sailor suit that his father Prince William had worn during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1984, was also present on the balcony. He expressed his awe, annoyance and boredom with explicit facial expressions as other members of the royal family smiled politely at the cameras.

At one point during the platinum jubilee celebrations, the air force drew a seven and a zero in the sky to mark the 70 years of the queen’s reign. As the military planes flew up, they caused a loud noise. Prince Louis reacted to this with animated fear and shock as he covered his ears with his hands.

The range of expressions shown by the young prince throughout the festivities inspired many memes and jokes on social media.

 

Sharing a picture of a bored Prince Louis, a Twitter user wrote, “people say the royal family are out of touch but Prince Louis really understands how the nation feels about the #PlatinumJubilee”.

