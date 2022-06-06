scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Prince Louis delights social media users with his mischief at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant

Prince Louis' expressions of boredom and annoyance won hearts online, with many saying he deserves his own meme section.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 2:01:10 pm
Prince Louis, Prince Louis expressions, Platinum Jubilee celebration, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis at jubilee celebrations, indian expressPhotographs published by the British media showed the young prince cheekily thumbing his nose as his mother Kate Middleton tried to talk to him.

Prince Louis has again stolen the show on the final day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with social media once again abuzz about his funny expressions. Photographs published by the British media showed the young prince cheekily thumbing his nose as his mother Kate Middleton tried to talk to him. The press also caught the moment he tenderly hugged his mother and rested on her shoulder. Clips also showed him moving from seat to sit on his grandfather Prince Charles’ lap. Former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who was seated behind the four-year-old, was also seen giving him the ‘I got my eyes on you’ look.

Prince Louis’ expressions of boredom and annoyance won hearts online, with many saying he deserves his own meme section.

Last week, while watching the ceremonial parade organised by the British infantry regiments, Prince Louis’s expressions triggered memes and jokes online. Clad in a blue mini-sailor dress his father Prince Willian had worn during the ceremony in 1984, he wore a bored look while other royal family members smiled politely at the camera. Prince Louis reacted with animated fear and shock while the air force drew a seven and a zero in the sky.

The Metro reported that owing to ongoing mobility problems, the Queen did not attend the event on Sunday. Around 10 million people were estimated to have participated in Big Jubilee street parties, picnics and barbecues.

