Prince Louis delights social media users with his mischief at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant

Prince Louis has again stolen the show on the final day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with social media once again abuzz about his funny expressions. Photographs published by the British media showed the young prince cheekily thumbing his nose as his mother Kate Middleton tried to talk to him. The press also caught the moment he tenderly hugged his mother and rested on her shoulder. Clips also showed him moving from seat to sit on his grandfather Prince Charles’ lap. Former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who was seated behind the four-year-old, was also seen giving him the ‘I got my eyes on you’ look.

Prince Louis’ expressions of boredom and annoyance won hearts online, with many saying he deserves his own meme section.

Children around Prince Louis age do not hide their feelings. If they love you, you will know. If they despise you, it will be very evident too. They are energetic, fun, and just absolutely cute. Louis is a well-rounded child: loving, cheeky, and dutiful – he sings the anthem! pic.twitter.com/8LmxNDr6rg — Evans Einstein (all pronouns) – LGBTQ+, Black, Fem (@einstein_evans) June 6, 2022

Prince Louis seemed distracted once again at the Jubilee celebrations, so Prince Charles and Prince William took it in turns to let the four-year-old sit on their laps during the parade. Read more: https://t.co/CIU9NWToxC pic.twitter.com/JObPdMPMM1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2022

Little Prince Louis had all the moves at the #PlatinumJubileePageant today!! pic.twitter.com/49nTU6c9R4 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) June 5, 2022

I'm sure Prince Charles has a special relationship with his grandchildren but with Prince Louis you can tell it's different. You can see how close they are. There's a certain connection between them that is beautiful to see. It's beautiful to see Charles being a grandfather. pic.twitter.com/CUWrljHjaG — Isa (@isaguor) June 5, 2022

Prince Louis is the gift that keeps on giving #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/eDR8sMn2It — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 5, 2022

Prince Louis deserves is own meme section! I cant with how expressive his face is!! ❤️😍😍😍 Love you little bug! ❤️❤️😎😎👏🏽👏🏽😅😅😅 #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/oEHkImlgHh — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) June 5, 2022

Last week, while watching the ceremonial parade organised by the British infantry regiments, Prince Louis’s expressions triggered memes and jokes online. Clad in a blue mini-sailor dress his father Prince Willian had worn during the ceremony in 1984, he wore a bored look while other royal family members smiled politely at the camera. Prince Louis reacted with animated fear and shock while the air force drew a seven and a zero in the sky.

The Metro reported that owing to ongoing mobility problems, the Queen did not attend the event on Sunday. Around 10 million people were estimated to have participated in Big Jubilee street parties, picnics and barbecues.