Prince Harry and Meghan name their baby Archie; the name gets everyone talking online

Days after the birth of their baby boy, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan announced the name of the newborn -Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The official Instagram account of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex shared a black and white picture of the Royal family along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. The caption read, , “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.”
The photograph was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Royal family. “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle,” read the post.
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019
Once the news spread, it did not take long for people including famous personalities and brands to congratulate the royal family. However, many netizens felt that the name of the baby was quite unusual and some also joked about it being inspired by Archie, the famous American comic book character.
Here’s me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.🙄 pic.twitter.com/NFEy2YFIOC
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2019
Wow this Rainbow is an wonderful sign of what Baby Archie means to the world it’s Gods sign of hope & promise for the world. https://t.co/7CDHBvPCeh
— 🌺🐝MeyHive United we stand MelanatedMonaMegBOT🥑 (@DeelightRI) May 8, 2019
The #RoyalBaby is called Archie? All my plans for a Riverdale x The Crown crossover are finally coming to fruition…
— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 8, 2019
If they have another boy they can name him Jughead.
— Justkrispy (@papas_kris) May 8, 2019
Enjoyed this at North Greenwich on the London Underground just now… pic.twitter.com/pWmzbX4Opj
— Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) May 8, 2019
All I can say is, if you’re Archie is anything like my Archie, best of luck! #royalbabyname #archie pic.twitter.com/ag7K7V1M4H
— C C Fuller (@c_c_fuller) May 8, 2019
We’re definitely lovers!
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 👑 #BabySussex #archie pic.twitter.com/AWi2MMidUT
— Marmite (@marmite) May 8, 2019
Something tells me #Archie comics stock is going up like 10,000% pic.twitter.com/XbVgwlTFbZ
— Colin Stone (@RelaxHFX) May 8, 2019
Best. Crossover. Ever. #Riverdale goes ROYAL. Congrats to the Meghan and Harry #archie! ❤️ 👶🏻 🍼 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sNoQInhMNg
— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) May 8, 2019
The royal baby name also excited some pet parents who took to social media to share the pictures of their pets’ named ‘Archie’.
My dog, #Archie is excited to share his name with the new little prince! pic.twitter.com/kAjAZQ22Rx
— Kristen Donohue (@kdonohuenj) May 9, 2019
My dog Archie just learned everybody’s been talking about someone else pic.twitter.com/zE0l59h3KI
— Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) May 9, 2019
This is our #Archie pic.twitter.com/ksTgaGfqND
— Clare Balding (@clarebalding) May 8, 2019
There was already a royal baby named #Archie ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bfY0XgV9PF
— Julie Brethauer 🌊 (@JulieBrethauer) May 8, 2019
Congratulations to the royal couple but I’d like to get it on record that we named the dog #Archie first 😉 pic.twitter.com/P4uaHv6g2O
— John Reilly (@jmreilly68) May 8, 2019