Prince Harry and Meghan name their baby Archie; the name gets everyone talking online

Days after the birth of their baby boy, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan announced the name of the newborn -Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The official Instagram account of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex shared a black and white picture of the Royal family along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. The caption read, , “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.”

The photograph was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Royal family. “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle,” read the post.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

Once the news spread, it did not take long for people including famous personalities and brands to congratulate the royal family. However, many netizens felt that the name of the baby was quite unusual and some also joked about it being inspired by Archie, the famous American comic book character.

Here’s me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.🙄 pic.twitter.com/NFEy2YFIOC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2019

Wow this Rainbow is an wonderful sign of what Baby Archie means to the world it’s Gods sign of hope & promise for the world. https://t.co/7CDHBvPCeh — 🌺🐝MeyHive United we stand MelanatedMonaMegBOT🥑 (@DeelightRI) May 8, 2019

The #RoyalBaby is called Archie? All my plans for a Riverdale x The Crown crossover are finally coming to fruition… — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 8, 2019

If they have another boy they can name him Jughead. — Justkrispy (@papas_kris) May 8, 2019

Enjoyed this at North Greenwich on the London Underground just now… pic.twitter.com/pWmzbX4Opj — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) May 8, 2019

All I can say is, if you’re Archie is anything like my Archie, best of luck! #royalbabyname #archie pic.twitter.com/ag7K7V1M4H — C C Fuller (@c_c_fuller) May 8, 2019

Something tells me #Archie comics stock is going up like 10,000% pic.twitter.com/XbVgwlTFbZ — Colin Stone (@RelaxHFX) May 8, 2019

The royal baby name also excited some pet parents who took to social media to share the pictures of their pets’ named ‘Archie’.

My dog, #Archie is excited to share his name with the new little prince! pic.twitter.com/kAjAZQ22Rx — Kristen Donohue (@kdonohuenj) May 9, 2019

My dog Archie just learned everybody’s been talking about someone else pic.twitter.com/zE0l59h3KI — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) May 9, 2019

There was already a royal baby named #Archie ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bfY0XgV9PF — Julie Brethauer 🌊 (@JulieBrethauer) May 8, 2019