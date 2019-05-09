Prince Harry and Meghan name their baby Archie; the name gets everyone talking online

Toggle Menu
Royal baby Archie: Many netizens felt that the name of the baby was quite unusual and some also joked about it being inspired by Archie, the famous American comic book character.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle,” read the post. (Source: AP)

Days after the birth of their baby boy, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan announced the name of the newborn -Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The official Instagram account of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex shared a black and white picture of the Royal family along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. The caption read, , “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.”

The photograph was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Royal family. “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle,” read the post.

Once the news spread, it did not take long for people including famous personalities and brands to congratulate the royal family. However, many netizens felt that the name of the baby was quite unusual and some also joked about it being inspired by Archie, the famous American comic book character.

The royal baby name also excited some pet parents who took to social media to share the pictures of their pets’ named ‘Archie’.

