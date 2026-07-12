Prince Harry joins goat yoga, plays water bombs at charity event for military families

Prince Harry is making waves after he joined a goat yoga session, raced children through an obstacle course, and played with water bombs during a charity event supporting bereaved military families. The event took place a day after a private reunion with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The Duke of Sussex attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers summer festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire on Saturday.
During one of the festival’s most unusual activities, Prince Harry took part in a goat yoga session, where participants were encouraged to “channel the spirit” of the animals, The Independent reported. Approaching the goat enclosure with a mix of curiosity and humour, he joked, “Let me in!” before asking, “Is there health and safety? Do they bite?”
After being reassured that the goats were friendly, Harry joined the session on a blue yoga mat, balancing in a modified tree pose while making goat ears with his hands. He also accepted the challenge of staring into a goat’s eyes and came close to nuzzling it, the report added.
The session turned even more amusing when the Duke lay on his back as goats wandered over the participants. Laughter broke out after one goat stepped on Harry’s crotch, prompting him to shout “ow”, shield himself with his hands, and jokingly ask the animal, “What are you doing?”
Harry later fed the goats before racing a three-year-old boy to an inflatable obstacle course, where he was greeted with a barrage of water bombs from children attending the event. Throughout the day, he posed for selfies, hugged families, and interacted with children supported by the charity.
Watch here:
Prince Harry taking part in ‘goat yoga’ at Scotty’s Summer Festival
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The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “I love how happy Harry looks, and how naturally he participates in these kinds of activities. I can’t even imagine any of the BRF deigning to soil their prim outfits with commoners and animals!” a user wrote. “I love how unserious he is. Like one of those people you could bump into in the pub and have a great laugh with, even though you never met before,” another user commented.
“I love how he was awkward in the beginning and did not know what to do,” a third user reacted.