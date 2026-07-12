Prince Harry joins goat yoga, plays water bombs at charity event for military families

The session turned even more amusing when the Duke lay on his back as goats wandered over participants (Photo: @sussex_harry_meghan/Instagram)

Prince Harry is making waves after he joined a goat yoga session, raced children through an obstacle course, and played with water bombs during a charity event supporting bereaved military families. The event took place a day after a private reunion with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers summer festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire on Saturday.

Prince Harry performs goat yoga

During one of the festival’s most unusual activities, Prince Harry took part in a goat yoga session, where participants were encouraged to “channel the spirit” of the animals, The Independent reported. Approaching the goat enclosure with a mix of curiosity and humour, he joked, “Let me in!” before asking, “Is there health and safety? Do they bite?”