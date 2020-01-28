Ad for handyman goes viral as people spot Prince Harry doppelganger in it

Simon Pengelly and Rated people – an online platform for tradespeople – has garnered massive attention due to the ad. Simon Pengelly and Rated people – an online platform for tradespeople – has garnered massive attention due to the ad.

An advertisement by an online platform has prompted jokes about Prince Harry finding a new job after people said that a handyman in the video resembled him.

An advertisement by Rated People – an online platform for tradespeople – quickly got noticed online after people said that model Simon Pengelly resembled Prince Harry.

Watch the advertisement:

Pengelly told the BBC that he was used to being compared to actor Jason Statham normally since he usually has a shaved head. However, since the ad came out he has reportedly been flooded with responses from friends.

Here’s how people reacted to the video on social media:

Prince Harry mocked over lookalike handyman advert – ‘Found a job quickly!’ https://t.co/zLoC48hokQ pic.twitter.com/PpxImuFq5J — Bibhu Mishra (@startupbiz4sale) January 27, 2020

@Aisleyne1 What every landlord needs – a Prince Harry lookalike handyman! 😉 https://t.co/uDHdkSAPF8 — Ofni Smith (@ofni1) January 27, 2020

Hah! Ad on the tube showing #PrinceHarry living his best life and earning an independent living, as a #vetted (!) local tradesperson.#RatedPeople pic.twitter.com/BswxrKx5gG — Isabel Collins (@IsabelBelonging) January 27, 2020

Fair play to Harry, he didn’t hang about on his mission for financial independence #Megxit pic.twitter.com/ACLpVhJjDp — Emma Lindsay (@Wombleemma) January 23, 2020

Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work. pic.twitter.com/GKQZCAZwEf — Mark Prisk (@PriskMark) January 22, 2020

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from the royal duties and lead a more independent life from the royal family earlier this month. Buckingham Palace later announced that the couple wouldn’t use their titles anymore and will cease all royal duties as they no longer represent the queen formally.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd