Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Must Read

Ad for handyman goes viral as people spot Prince Harry doppelganger in it

Fan and celebrities wonder if Prince Harry was now employed as a handyman after an advertisement featured a model who people felt resembled the former royal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 1:34:18 pm
Prince Harry lookalike, Rated people advertisements, Prince Harry, Prince Harry gets a job, The British royal family, Duke of Sussex, Duke and Dutches of Sussex, Megan and Harry, Megxit, Trending, Indian Express news Simon Pengelly and Rated people – an online platform for tradespeople – has garnered massive attention due to the ad.

An advertisement by an online platform has prompted jokes about Prince Harry finding a new job after people said that a handyman in the video resembled him.

An advertisement by Rated People – an online platform for tradespeople – quickly got noticed online after people said that model Simon Pengelly resembled Prince Harry.

Watch the advertisement:

Pengelly told the BBC that he was used to being compared to actor Jason Statham normally since he usually has a shaved head. However, since the ad came out he has reportedly been flooded with responses from friends.

Here’s how people reacted to the video on social media:

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from the royal duties and lead a more independent life from the royal family earlier this month. Buckingham Palace later announced that the couple wouldn’t use their titles anymore and will cease all royal duties as they no longer represent the queen formally.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement