Prince Harry, Bon Jovi recreate Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road cover

Prince Harry, Bon Jovi and two members of the Invictus Games Choir come together to recreate the famous Beatles album cover. (Invictus Games/Instagram) Prince Harry, Bon Jovi and two members of the Invictus Games Choir come together to recreate the famous Beatles album cover. (Invictus Games/Instagram)

A picture of Prince Harry and rock artist Jon Bon Jovi posing on the Abbey Road Studio crosswalk in a bit to recreate the Beatles’ iconic shot has gone viral online, leaving fans in a frenzy. They posed along with two members of the Invictus Game Choir, Susan and Andy.

Harry and Bon Jovi have come together with the Invictus Games Choir to record a reprised version of the song ‘Unbroken’ for the latest edition of the games. The duo was also seen jamming together at the studio.

‘Abbey Road’ is the eleventh studio album by the legendary rock band, released on 26 September 1969 by Apple Records. Named after the location of EMI Studios in London, the cover features the group walking across the street’s zebra crossing, a picture that became one of the most famous and imitated in pop culture.

In a video shared on Instagram, Harry is jokingly heard saying, “We’ve been gargling next door, so we’re ready to go.” It has garnered over 2.7 million views even though no one heard the royal family member singing a single line.

In another video from behind the scenes, the two are seen interacting with members of the Choir. “Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames” the post stated.

Ahead of their meeting, the Sussex Royal Instagram account teased fans with a small spoof video to let everyone know something big was going to happen.

According to The Guardian, it was “one of (Harry’s) final engagements before stepping back as a working royal”. The Prince attended the re-recording of Bon Jovi’s song performed with the Invictus Games Choir to raise money for the international multi-sport event for injured or ailing military personnel.

