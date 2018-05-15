Jumbo ‘royal’ cake: Woman bakes LIFE-SIZE cake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in SIX weeks

The British woman took over 250 hours to bake a life-size cake of the royal couple — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP file photo, Lara Mason Cake Art/ Facebook) The British woman took over 250 hours to bake a life-size cake of the royal couple — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP file photo, Lara Mason Cake Art/ Facebook)

As the world is all set to witness the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, one British baker has taken the Internet by storm by creating a life-size cake of the couple. Lara Mason from Brownhills in West Midland, England, baked a giant cake of the British Royal and his fiancee featuring the pair in the clothing they wore after their engagement was announced.

The uncanny resemblance of the two figures is a result of the profound hard work by Mason that involved working for over 250 hours (around six weeks). The humongous cake can be used to feed around 500+ people and was made using 300 eggs, 15kg flour, 15kg butter and 15kg sugar. Several layers of sponge cakes were kept in “food safe” frames and then adhered with vanilla buttercream, which weighed over 10kg.

Once everything was set, she used a knife to cut out the details and secured it with chocolate ganache and icing. From Markle’s eyelashes to perfecting the tone of Prince Harry’s beard — Mason’s eye for detail is worth taking a note.

“It really has been a labour of love but I’m so pleased and so proud of myself. It’s the tallest cake I’ve ever made. Annoyingly, Prince Harry is 6ft 2 so it had to be 6ft 2. But you don’t know until you try. Every time I test myself and push my boundaries I learn something new,” the baker told Mirror Online.

Watch the making video here:

Although the cake was made just in time for the impending royal wedding, the mother-of-two made the cake for the Cake International event, which will be held in Birmingham in November. So, one will have to wait for next couple of months, before they could actually taste the royal cake. Until then, it will be stored in a freezer.

However, this is not the first time the home baker shot to fame. Earlier this year in February, she baked a big birthday cake for her twin daughters and no surprises, it too was life-size!

