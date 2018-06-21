Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Supporting pride month, people dress their dogs in rainbow flags; the results are ‘awww’dorable

The month of June, that is celebrated as the Pride Month, was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969.

Published: June 21, 2018
pride month, pride parade, dogs rainbow flags, dogs viral picture, Have you ever dressed your dog up for an occasion or cause? (Source: Twitter)
Over the past years, the fight for rights of the LGBTQIA+ community has only amplified. People all around the world are coming together to denounce the discrimination and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders. The month of June, – celebrated as the Pride Month – was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. The common symbol of movement is the rainbow flag, also known as pride flag.

ALSO READ | LGBTQIA activists share self-discovery stories and it will open your eyes

Supporting the same, Twitter handle WeRateDogs asked people on social media to share the pictures of their pets along with the hashtag #PrideMonthPuppo. Responding to this call, people wrote, “Happy #PrideMonth everybody! If your dog is celebrating June by wearing rainbow or by being super good, send us a pic using #PrideMonthPuppo for a chance to be featured! 🏳️‍🌈🐕”

It did not take long for people on social media to catch up with the trend and share multiple pictures of their dogs dressed up in the rainbow flag. Check out some of the tweets here, they are truly adorable.

Do you also have a picture of your pet in rainbow? Tell us in the comments section below.

