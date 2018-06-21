Supporting pride month, people dress their dogs in rainbow flags; the results are ‘awww’dorable

Have you ever dressed your dog up for an occasion or cause? (Source: Twitter) Have you ever dressed your dog up for an occasion or cause? (Source: Twitter)

Over the past years, the fight for rights of the LGBTQIA+ community has only amplified. People all around the world are coming together to denounce the discrimination and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgenders. The month of June, – celebrated as the Pride Month – was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. The common symbol of movement is the rainbow flag, also known as pride flag.

Supporting the same, Twitter handle WeRateDogs asked people on social media to share the pictures of their pets along with the hashtag #PrideMonthPuppo. Responding to this call, people wrote, “Happy #PrideMonth everybody! If your dog is celebrating June by wearing rainbow or by being super good, send us a pic using #PrideMonthPuppo for a chance to be featured! 🏳️‍🌈🐕”

Happy #PrideMonth everybody! If your dog is celebrating June by wearing rainbow or by being super good, send us a pic using #PrideMonthPuppo for a chance to be featured! 🏳️‍🌈🐕 pic.twitter.com/62FWPOx099 — WeRateDogs™🏳️‍🌈 (@dog_rates) June 1, 2018

It did not take long for people on social media to catch up with the trend and share multiple pictures of their dogs dressed up in the rainbow flag. Check out some of the tweets here, they are truly adorable.

#PrideMonthPuppo for all the other queer pups and owners out there 💖 pic.twitter.com/h8S8DHj0rw — alex cloutier (@lexclout) June 1, 2018

This #PrideMonthPuppo would like to say to everyone who is:

– lesbian/gay

– bi/pan/poly

– trans

– queer or questioning

– intersex

– aspec

– closeted/partially out/out

🏳️‍🌈

I love you. You deserve respect and appreciation. Stay safe and pat many #PridePuppers this #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/oiQIcBnLy0 — Kirby (@KirbyTheAD) June 3, 2018

Whiskey is the gayest doggo ever 🏳️‍🌈💕 #PrideMonthPuppo (Also she was being a primadonna cause cookies were more important 😂) pic.twitter.com/NdzG2x2Jrx — Alex Stachowiak (@AlexaJStack) June 12, 2018

This is Teezer! She was helping me with some student union work and she is the best #PrideMonthPuppo pic.twitter.com/eqsvRJigFt — Max Riley (@MaxRileyZoo) June 13, 2018

Do you also have a picture of your pet in rainbow? Tell us in the comments section below.

